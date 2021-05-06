Tree limb cleanup Saturday on Latah Trail
The Latah Trail Foundation is inviting people to help clear the Latah Trail of tree limbs and other debris starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at Troy City Park.
According to the foundation’s website, the cleaning party will move west on the trail toward Howell as well as trek into Bear Creek Canyon. Those who participate should bring work gloves.
Visit latahtrail.org/event-details/tree-limb-removal-rodeo to RSVP.
Crews painting downtown Pullman streets
Maintenance crews in Pullman will be repainting the streets in the downtown business district through Friday.
Officials are advising drivers to slow down and proceed with extra caution as they travel through this area. The work will take place between the hours of 3 a.m. to 4 p.m.