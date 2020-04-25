Kristie Kirkpatrick will retire from Whitman County Library this fall after 33 years with the library district, the last 21 as director.
According to a news release from the library, staff and the library’s board of trustees have known of Kirkpatrick’s pending retirement for some time. The public announcement was delayed to coincide with the publication of the position opening, which can be found on the library website and will be advertised in the coming weeks.
Use of the library greatly increased during Kirkpatrick’s time as director, especially attendance at classes and educational programs, according to the release. Nearly 50,000 people attended programs and classes last year, a record for the library system, according to the news release.
Deary student named semifinalist for scholars program
Matteya Ann Proctor, graduating senior at Deary High School, has been named one of 621 semifinalists for the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
The semifinalists were selected from more than 5,200 nominees from the approximately 3.6 million eligible graduating seniors this year.
The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of 32 residents appointed by the president, will select finalists. The U.S. Department of Education will announce the Scholars in May.
Winners will be invited to spend several days in Washington, D.C., in June to receive their medallions.
Idaho Gives event to last through May
The Latah Trail Foundation and many Idaho nonprofits are participating in Idaho Gives, an online giving platform that allows donations from a distance. The statewide giving event started Thursday and will end May 7. It focuses on helping organizations function during COVID-19 crises.
The coronavirus led Latah Trail Foundation to postpone its dinner and auction fundraising event the nonprofit holds every other year. The foundation hopes Idaho Gives can make up for the loss.
Idaho Gives have seen nearly 3,000 donors and raised $500,000 with 495 organizations participating, as of yesterday. The organization that has earned the most from the event so far is The Idaho Foodbank, raising close to $30,000.
Idaho Gives can be found at this shortened web link: bit.ly/2XZeuG3.
University of Idaho celebrates students, faculty, staff
University of Idaho students will be honored at the virtual Student Achievement Awards ceremony. Faculty and staff are being recognized as well for their dedication and accomplishments in teaching and research.
The University Awards for Excellence are being announced online this week in place of a May ceremony. The winners are visible at bit.ly/3bCKp39.
Among the recipients are three educators earning UI’s highest faculty rank of University Distinguished Professor.
Lee Vierling, who leads the Department of Natural Resources and Society; flutist Leonard Garrison, associate director of the Lionel Hampton School of Music; and English professor Scott Slovic, a national leader in environmental humanities, were each selected for this distinction.
Four UI students were recognized this spring as either Goldwater Scholars, listed at bit.ly/2KtBe9a, or Fulbright Scholars, listed at bit.ly/3579rVI.
Document shredding event to be rescheduled
The Latah County and City of Moscow Shred Day Event for today at the Latah County Fairgrounds has been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.
The event allows residents to securely dispose of documents and personal records by shredding them at no cost.