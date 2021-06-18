Washington State University alumni Tom and Linda Nihoul donated $250,000 to support the new family medicine residency program at Pullman Regional Hospital.
The Nihouls are wealth management professionals and health care advocates, according to a PRH news release.
In May, the WSU Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine earned accreditation to start its first family medicine residency program in Pullman.
With construction slated for fall 2021, 5,000 square feet of renovated space in Pullman Regional Hospital will house clinical and educational space for family medicine physician residents to see and treat patients during their three-year training.
Passing lane to be added to Highway 95 south of Potlatch
Construction on a new northbound passing lane will start Tuesday on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch, according to an Idaho Transportation Department news release.
The existing passing lane for southbound drivers at Cove Road will also be extended to provide safer opportunities to pass. Motorists will have one lane of travel in each direction for most of the construction.
During initial operations, the highway will be reduced to one lane as crews place barriers around their work zone for safety. Extension of the existing passing lane won’t begin until August. Work on this mile-long project will be completed in September.
The state department also plans to add northbound and southbound passing lanes north of Potlatch near Freeze Road and Beplate Lane in 2026.
Library live chat today features illustrator and author Noah Kroese
The Moscow Public Library will have a live chat on Facebook with illustrator and author Noah Kroese at 9 a.m. today. Kroese will explore the comic and graphic novel genre at facebook.com/latahlibrary.
Participants will get an inside look into Kroese’s creative process and learn how to create their own zine with free “Make-a-Zine” to-go kits. Kits will contain information on how to win a graphic novel prize pack, including a copy of “Saturday,” by Kroese. Kits will be available for pickup at the Moscow Public Library after the event. Supplies are limited.
This program is part of the summer reading program at the Latah County Library District. For more information, contact Stacie Echanove or Mason Neil at programming@latahlibrary.org.