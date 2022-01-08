WSU delays start of spring semester;Pullman classes nixed Monday, Tuesday
Washington State University has canceled classes on its Pullman campus Monday and Tuesday to allow students time to return to Pullman following a week of severe winter weather in the state.
The announcement was made in an 11:18 a.m. alert Friday sent to students and posted on the university website and social media channels.
According to the alert, the Washington State Department of Transportation reported all mountain passes connecting the west and east sides of the state are closed until at least Sunday because of snow slides, downed trees, and the threat of avalanches.
WSU Pullman facilities and operations will be open normal business hours on Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting. It is only Pullman classes that are canceled at this time, according to the alert.
All other WSU campuses are expected to begin classes on time Monday morning, weather permitting.
Moscow police move complete by Monday
The Moscow Police Department should be fully moved out of the downtown police station on Monday. The department’s new station is located at 155 Southview Ave.
The new police station is two stories and 15,300-square-feet; the design, building and property purchasing was covered by a 10-year $9.64 million general obligation bond passed by Moscow residents in 2019. The new building was open to the public for tours during the December Artwalk.
The Moscow Police Department can be reached for nonemergency calls at (208) 882-2677.
Pullman Boy Scout tree pick-up postponed
Pullman Boy Scout Troop 444 has postponed its holiday tree pick-up until Jan. 15 because of inclement weather, poor street conditions and restricted tree recycling center access today. Those who wish to have their tree recycled should have it on the curb by 9 a.m. Jan. 15.
Donations for the service can be sent to pullmanscouts.square.site, or mailed to Troop 460, 800 SW Alcora Drive, Pullman, WA 99163. Scouts also will accept donations in person when they pick up trees. For information, contact Paul Wheeler at (509) 432-3659.
Free ski day postponed until Jan. 22
The Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club has postponed today’s scheduled free ski day to allow club members time to plow and groom the new snow. The free ski day is now scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Palouse Divide Ski area.
The Palouse Divide Ski area is located 39 miles northeast of Moscow on Highway 6 and Idaho Park N’ Ski passes are not required for the event. Hyperspud Sports has free ski, boot, pole and some snowshoe rentals. Lessons are available for beginners at the beginning of every hour from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information contact palousedividenordic@gmail.com or visit the club’s facebook page.
MLK community breakfast is Jan. 15
The Latah County Human Rights Task Force will have a virtual version of the 29th annual Martin Luther King Human Rights Community Breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 15.
The speaker will be Philip J. Roundtree, who has been practicing in the mental health field since 2005. He is speaking on mental health and its relationship to human rights, as well as solutions for mental health issues for marginalized communities.
Roundtree also will give the University of Idaho Martin Luther King keynote address and present a workshop for Moscow High School and University of Idaho students this month.
The link to the Zoom event for the MLK breakfast can be found at humanrightslatah.org. The Rosa Parks Human Rights Achievement Award will be presented at the breakfast.
UI opens financial conference registration
The University of Idaho, Idaho Central Credit Union and local institutions have scheduled a financial conference from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 1 and the Best Western Plus University Inn in Moscow. The conference is free.
At the conference, attendees can talk to more than 30 vendors and ask any questions about financial wellness. There will be a free lunch for attendees. Registration is open until March 25 and space is limited. To register, visit uiaho.edu/financial-conference.
National Flight Academy accepting apps
Idaho students interested in space can apply for the National Flight Academy. Scholarships are available. Applications will be accepted until the program is filled and is done on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications must include a video or essay which answers the question of how you would set up a government system on Mars.
The National Flight Academy is scheduled for June 25 to July 3 in Pensacola, Fla., and open to eighth through 10th graders. The Idaho Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highways Administration is providing 10 full scholarships to the program to cover tuition, housing, meals and airfare.
For information, contact Jessika Phillips at (208) 806-1872. To apply, visit bit.ly/3JTrt1m.