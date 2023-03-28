Maryott named 2024 Pullman Distinguished Young Woman of Pullman

Audrey Maryott was named the 2024 Distinguished Young Woman of Pullman on Saturday at the program held at the Pullman High School Auditorium. Maryott will represent Pullman at the state program in August. Maryott received individual awards in fitness and spirit.

The first alternate and scholastic award winner was Lyneth Calderon-Lopez. Louise Najjuuko was named second alternate and received an award in self expression.

