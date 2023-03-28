Maryott named 2024 Pullman Distinguished Young Woman of Pullman
Audrey Maryott was named the 2024 Distinguished Young Woman of Pullman on Saturday at the program held at the Pullman High School Auditorium. Maryott will represent Pullman at the state program in August. Maryott received individual awards in fitness and spirit.
The first alternate and scholastic award winner was Lyneth Calderon-Lopez. Louise Najjuuko was named second alternate and received an award in self expression.
Keira Caessens received an award in the interview category. Jessica Thomas received the Be Your Best Self Award. Scholarship award amounts were not announced at the program.
Sievers named 2024 Distinguished Young Woman of Garfield-Palouse
Ainsley Sievers of Palouse was named the 2024 Distinguished Young Women of Garfield-Palouse on Saturday. Sievers will represent Garfield-Palouse at the state competition in August. The program gave out $8,500 in cash for tuition scholarships at the event. The awards were sponsored by local businesses.
Sievers received a scholastic, interview, talent, self-expression and spirit award. She also received a $2,000 scholarship for winning. Ella Cuellar was named the first runner-up and received awards for scholastic, interview, fitness and self-expression. Emma Orfe was named the second runner-up and received an award in the fitness category. The third runner-up was Rayona Turner.
Appeals court to hear arguments at UI College of Law
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments from three cases starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Menard Law Building on the University of Idaho Campus in Moscow. Two arguments will be presented by University of Idaho law students Alejandra Cabrales and Rebecca Jensen. Photo identification is required to attend in person and a livestream will be available Wednesday at ca9.uscourts.gov.
Jensen and Cabrales will represent an Immigration Litigation and Appellate Clinic client. The arguments will be made to a three-judge panel made of Richard Tallman, of Coeur d’Alene, Ryan Nelson, of Idaho Falls, and University of Idaho alumna Danielle Forrest, of Portland. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is the federal court and has its headquarters in San Francisco and covers nine states including Idaho and two territories. The court last visited the UI in 2018.