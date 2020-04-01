Motorhome burns, two injured in Colfax
A motorhome that caught fire Monday afternoon in Colfax caused minor injuries to two people.
According to the Colfax Fire Department, the two people were trying to fix the motorhome next to the Chevron when it caught fire.
They suffered minor injuries, but were not taken to the hospital. The Chevron building received minor damage. The flames were extinguished quickly.
Latah County Library offers free census book
Free copies of the book “We Count! A 2020 Census Counting Book” are available for pickup from 1-3 p.m. today at the Second Street entrance of the Moscow Public Library.
The books, geared toward children and their parents, will be placed in grocery bags beneath the awning at the blue door, with one book per bag. Patrons will be asked to observe the 6-foot social distancing rule. Supplies are limited, so books will be first come, first served.
The book can also be viewed at www.wecountkids.org/. For more information, contact Chris Sokol at (208) 882-3925 or chriss@latahlibrary.org.
Uniontown museum offers virtual exhibit
The Artisans at the Dahmen Barn’s April exhibit “Book It,” featuring art in the theme of books, has been moved online.
Thirteen artists in a variety of mediums from the region have contributed art to the exhibit. The Palouse Women Artists group planned the exhibit for months, but the exhibit closed March 18 amid COVID-19 shut downs.
The exhibit is on the barn’s website under the “Book It” block at www.artisanbarn.org. The museum has added images from last month’s exhibit of sculptures by Shelly Gilmore.
Moscow center offers space for support groups
The Latah Recovery Center in Moscow has offered a free temporary space for recovery support groups. The center indicated in a news release that multiple groups have taken up the offer, but it has room for more.
Groups need to be able to follow the center’s COVID-19 precautions, including a maximum of 10 group members. Groups exceeding 10 can be broken into smaller groups to meet in separate areas. The center can support two groups in this fashion.
The center has moved its recovery coaching efforts to online and telephone communication when possible. For more information, contact Darrell at latahrecoverycenter@gmail.com
Idaho Department of Labor phone lines overloaded
The Idaho Department of Labor phone lines experienced a marked increase in calls, according to a Tuesday news release. The department asks residents to visit the department’s website for answers at labor.idaho.gov. Jammed phone lines prevent the department’s claim specialists from calling out to resolve issues with individual claims.
Laid-off workers who need to file for benefits — or have questions about unemployment insurance — should file online at this shortened web link, bit.ly/3awH5py, or visit the agency website instead of calling the department.
Idaho attorney general warns of COVID-19 scams
Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is alerting Idaho residents to COVID-19 scams occurring as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic. These scams attempt to capitalize on fears resulting from the pandemic.
Common scams may include cyber scams, telephone and text messaging scams, counterfeit product offers, bogus door-to-door tests and virus-related products and phony charity donation requests.
Wasden urges consumers to be on guard during online shopping and business interactions, as well as in communications with those offering what seem to be too-good-to-be-true opportunities.
Dogwood Festival events rescheduled
Several events associated with the 36th annual Dogwood Festival in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley have been rescheduled for later this year, organizers have announced, and several events have been canceled.
The 36th annual Art Under the Elms has been rescheduled for July 24-26 on the Lewis-Clark State College campus. The annual Seaport River Run will take place July 25. To register or for more information, visit this shortened link, bit.ly/2R02kbv.
The annual Dogwood Show & Shine car, truck and motorcycle show has been rescheduled for July 26. The 30th annual Confluence Grape and Grain beer and wine tasting event has been rescheduled for Aug. 14. Registration for the tasting is located at bit.ly/2wV8naH.
For more information, contact the Dogwood Festival office at cece@lcsc.edu.