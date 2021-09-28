‘Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde’ comes to the Pullman stage
The Pullman Civic Theatre is presenting “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” starting Saturday. The show is set in 1939 New York and will take place in Gladish Community and Cultural Center stage to accommodate social distancing.
Music for the performance was scored by Moscow resident Daniel Joseph White.
Tickets are available at pullmancivictheatre.org and are $12. Showings are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Oct. 7-9. There will be 2 p.m. showings Sunday and Oct. 10.
Foley Institute presents talk on courts and inequality
The Foley Institute at Washington State University will present a talk on the courts and inequality via YouTube at noon Wednesday.
James Gibson, a government professor at Washington University in St. Louis will discuss how state supreme courts play into continuing systemic inequality. Gibson will be drawing from his recently published book, “Judging Inequality: State Supreme Courts and the Inequality Crisis.”
The presentation can be viewed at youtu.be/KCEHVPIPL0A.
Farm tours and produce sale at UI student farm
The University of Idaho Soil Stewards Student Farm will present tours from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday. Tours are $10 for the general public and free to UI students with identification cards.
The farm is at 425 Farm Road in Moscow. Tours will show the research, small farm techniques and equipment students use on the farm. From 4-6 p.m. the farm will be having a produce sale.
The Soil Stewards Student Farm was certified organic beginning in 2019 and it provides students the opportunity to learn and practice small acreage farming and garden production.
Free movie showing at the Kenworthy
The Moscow Human Rights Commission and the Latah County Human Rights Task Force will show the movie “Shared Legacies” at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in downtown Moscow.
“Shared Legacies” is the story of coalition and friendship between the Jewish and African American communities during the Civil Rights movement.
The event is free and there is an online option to see the movie. The link to the online version of the movie and the password can be found at humanrightslatah.org.
The showing will be followed by a discussion panel at 7:30 p.m. The panel includes University of Idaho professors and members of the board of directors of the Jewish Community of the Palouse.