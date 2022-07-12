Free and reduced lunch program returns for 2022-23
The Moscow School District opens applications for free and reduced meals for the 2022-23 school year. Applications are available online at msd281.org/meals and families are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible.
Applications have no deadline but families are encouraged to submit one before the school year to confirm eligibility. For more information regarding school meals or the Free and Reduced Meals application contact student nutrition supervisor Kendra Grove at grovek@msd281.org or by phone at (208) 892-1123.
Private collection of Colfax memorabilia on display at gallery
The private collection of Tom Kammerzell is on display at Libey Gallery at the Colfax Library for the month of July. The exhibit includes 55 items from Colfax history.
Featured in the exhibit are a 1912 annual Colfax Horse Show ribbon, several promotional giveaway items and correspondence from the Colfax Electric Light and Power Company. The Libey Gallery is located in the Bettie Steiger Center adjacent to the Colfax Library. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
Late July Festival scheduled for July 31 in Moscow
The Late July Festival is scheduled from 4-10 p.m. July 31 at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. General admission is free and tickets to the beer garden are $15. Tickets include a pint glass and four tastings and can be purchased online at bit.ly/3yX5hA7 or at the event.
At the festival, the Moscow Brewing Company, Hunga Dunga, Rants and Raves, Shattuck Brewing and Hardware Brewing Company will provide 4-ounce pours of their seasonal releases. There will be live music from ColdRail Blues Band, the Kristie Project and Rebecca Lewis. Food will be available for purchase and there will be lawn games to play. For more information or to volunteer contact latejulyfest@gmail.com or call (208) 882-6284.