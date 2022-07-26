Lewiston woman wins $1.5 million at Clearwater River Casino and Lodge

A Lewiston woman had a big day at Clearwater River Casino and Lodge on Thursday, winning the largest jackpot in the casino’s history.

According to casino officials, Linda Jorgensen won $1,541,533.11 while wagering $4.50 on the Wheel of Fortune Cash Link video gaming machine.

