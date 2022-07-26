Lewiston woman wins $1.5 million at Clearwater River Casino and Lodge
A Lewiston woman had a big day at Clearwater River Casino and Lodge on Thursday, winning the largest jackpot in the casino’s history.
According to casino officials, Linda Jorgensen won $1,541,533.11 while wagering $4.50 on the Wheel of Fortune Cash Link video gaming machine.
“We’re pleased to see one of our patrons win such a huge amount,” said General Manager Dan Kane, in a news release. “Several years back we had a winner for over $600,000, but this million-dollar win is considered a life-changing amount.”
International Game Technology, the video game manufacturer, sent a technician to the casino July 22 to verify the jackpot.
The machine, known as a “wide area progressive” is connected electronically to other casinos. The maximum jackpot reset to $500,000 following Jorgensen’s win.
Pedal Pullman returns Thursday
The second annual Pedal Pullman is scheduled for Thursday at the Pine Street Plaza in downtown Pullman. Sign up is from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the event ends at 7 p.m. The route can be done in as little as 45 minutes, depending on skill and competitive drive.
Participants are welcome to bike, walk, run or wheelchair the course and a map of all the stops will be provided. At each stop, participants can stamp their map, take a selfie or find treats. Instructions for each stop will be provided at the stop. Music on Main will follow the conclusion of the event. For more information visit pullmancivictrust.org.
City of Pullman encourages residents to conserve water for the summer
The city of Pullman is encouraging residents and businesses to conserve water by making small changes to outdoor irrigation plans to help reduce the aquifer’s decline. The recommendations are currently voluntary but could be mandatory in the future as part of citywide conservation efforts. For more information visit pullman-wa.gov/pullman_conserves and palousebasin.org.
The city recommends irrigating landscape when evaporation is at its lowest during late evenings, overnight and early mornings which is from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., watering every other day or less and reduce the amount of time spent watering. Odd addresses should water on odd days of the month and even addresses should water on even days of the month. The city recommends trying the “tuna can test” as described at epa.gov/watersense/watering-tips.