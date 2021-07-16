Local Briefs

Schoesler: Drought emergency declaration ‘long overdue’
Washington State Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, said he is relieved Gov. Jay Inslee’s administration announced a drought emergency declaration for eastern Washington, but that the governor should have declared an emergency several weeks ago for eastern Washington.
“While the governor’s drought declaration is welcome and expected news, it is long overdue for our part of the state,” Schoesler said in a Wednesday afternoon new release. Schoesler, a wheat farmer whose 9th Legislative District includes Whitman County. “Farmers throughout eastern Washington have known since early this spring that we are facing a serious drought problem in our region, and the very hot and dry summer so far has just made it worse.”
According to the state Department of Ecology, which issued the drought emergency declaration, a drought emergency means water supply is projected to be below 75 percent of average. A formal drought declaration authorizes DOE to take certain measures for the purpose of providing emergency drought relief.
“While I’m glad Jay Inslee is finally taking action on this drought, he should have acted much sooner,” Schoelser said.
Lane closure expected in Moscow on U.S. Highway 95
The intersection of Styner Road and U.S. Highway 95 will have a lane closed for asphalt patching today, according to a city of Moscow news release.
The city expects the right-hand, northbound lane at the intersection to be closed, as well as a stretch of Styner from the highway to Hawthorne Drive to the east. Delays at the intersection should be expected, and the city encourages motorists to take an alternate route.
The city will be patching asphalt in the area after improvements were made to the infrastructure needed to deliver water from the area to the Water Reclamation and Reuse Facility.
Hospital guild accepting application for grants
The Pullman Regional Hospital’s Women’s Leadership Guild is accepting grant applications from regional non-profit agencies dedicated to supporting women’s and children’s health and wellness. The application deadline to apply for a $2,000 grant award is Aug. 1, and applications can be found online at pullmanregional.org/wlg.
Guild members raised and awarded $20,000 through last year’s grant cycle. The guild was established in 2015, and has 39 members. It is led by Karen Davis-Morris and includes board members Ashley Alred, Ginger Flynn, Vicki Jahns, Susie Skavdahl and Stacey Swift.