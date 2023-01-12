Club plans free ski day Saturday

The Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club will have a free ski day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Palouse Divide ski area 39 miles northeast of Moscow. There will be free ski lessons and rentals every hour until 2 p.m. Hot drinks and soups will be available for skiers.

The lessons are open to any skill level or age. There will be cross country ski and snowshoe rentals available. For more information, contact the Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club at palousedividenordic@gmail.com.

