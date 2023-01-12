Club plans free ski day Saturday
The Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club will have a free ski day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Palouse Divide ski area 39 miles northeast of Moscow. There will be free ski lessons and rentals every hour until 2 p.m. Hot drinks and soups will be available for skiers.
The lessons are open to any skill level or age. There will be cross country ski and snowshoe rentals available. For more information, contact the Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club at palousedividenordic@gmail.com.
Moscow Farmers Market seeks vendors, performers
The city of Moscow Community Events Division and Farmers Market Commission have opened registration for craft and food juries for those interested in being vendors in the 2023 market. Prospective vendors must register for one of the three jury date options by 5 p.m. on one of the following dates: Feb. 22 for the March 1 jury, Feb. 24 for the March 3 jury or March 13 for the March 20 jury.
All jury materials must be submitted online via the city of Moscow’s Submittable page at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit. Physical or email submissions will not be accepted. The juries are open to individuals offering non-agriculturally based items like crafts, artisanal goods and prepared, packaged, processed and or ready to eat foods. Prospective vendors will have the opportunity to set up a 6-foot table as if they were at a market.
Performers interested in a show at the Moscow Farmers Market should apply online at bit.ly/3X3MAEB. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. March 10 and a submitted application does not guarantee a scheduled performance. There will be 21 performance dates available in the 2023 season and all Friendship Square performances will take place between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. For more information about the Moscow Farmers Market visit ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market.
Moscow Ren Fair announces annual poster design contest
The Moscow Renaissance Fair has opened submissions for the 2023 poster design contest. Design should be submitted by the 6 p.m. March 3 deadline at Tye Dye Everything, 527 S. Main St., Moscow. The poster should reflect the Moscow tradition and not a time period Renaissance Fair.
Public voting for the top three submissions will be at the Winter Market scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4 at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The winning artist receives $200. More information about the poster requirements and submission guidelines can be found online at bit.ly/3GXcIex or at moscowrenfair.org.