Moscow SMART Transit resumes operation
Beginning today, fixed route operations of Moscow’s SMART Transit bus will resume.
All passengers are requested to follow CDC recommendations, including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. Bus occupancy will be limited which may increase wait times at stops. Individuals who feel ill are asked to refrain from boarding the bus.
More information and bus route details can be found at smarttransit.org.
Palouse summer reading program to begin
The Palouse Public Library will kick off its 2020 summer reading program, “Imagine Your Story,” by handing out books at the Palouse family market on Friday June 5 from 4-6 p.m., along with packets, teen reading sheets and adult reading sheets.
A free donut will be offered to those who join the program which is free and open to all ages. For more information, contact Library Bev at (509) 878-1513 or by email at palouse@whitco.lib.wa.us.
Free personal use firewood gathering continues, but permit now required
Idaho Panhandle National Forests will continue to offer free firewood and other forest product gathering for personal use for the remainder of 2020. But starting June 1, the agency is asking that the public first call to obtain a hard-copy permit in order to track harvesting and communicate important wildfire safety and collection information.
Those interested in collecting firewood and other forest products and botanicals need to first contact their local unit by phone and provide their contact details, and a free, hard-copy permit will be issued by mail.
In-person pickup at a local station may also be available, depending upon location, and will comply with the Centers for Disease Control’s requirements for social distancing. The permit will be valid through Dec. 30.
The permits allow for the removal of downed timber or the cutting of standing dead trees for personal firewood under most conditions on National Forests and Grasslands within Montana, northern Idaho and portions of North and South Dakota.
For more information, contact your local ranger district.