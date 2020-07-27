Outdoor interactive family science event is Thursday at PCEI in Moscow
The Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute will hold an outdoor interactive science event for families starting at 4 p.m. Thursday with the option to sign up for a time slot.
The evening will entail physically-distanced stations exploring plants and animals outdoors. Families will return home with educational materials, activities and supplies. The event is open to families with children of all ages, and the cost is $25 per family and includes one exploration kit (additional kits will be available for $10 each).
The event will be limited to the first 50 registrants and households will be asked to select a time slot between 4 and 7 p.m. for their visit. Participants are asked to maintain physical distance from other groups and wear masks. Households are welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy and to explore the trails at the ridge during their visit.
To register, email engage@pcei.org and include the number of household members that will be in attendance and the desired number of exploration kits.
Great Moscow Food Drive is Saturday at East City Park
The annual Great Moscow Food Drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the southeast corner of East City Park. Community members are encouraged to drive by and drop off contributions of canned goods, fresh produce, household items or checks and cash.
Check donations can also be sent to the Latah County Human Rights Task Force at P.O. Box 8613, Moscow, Idaho 83843, or donate online at humanrightslatah.org.
The drive is sponsored by the Latah County Human Rights Task Force with assistance from the City of Moscow Human Rights Commission and all contributions will benefit the Moscow Food Bank and the Weekend Food for Kids.
Palouse Food Pantry to hold distribution day Wednesday
The Palouse Food Pantry will have its monthly food distribution day 1-2 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday at the Calvary Chapel, 215 E. Church Street. Because of COVID-19, the food pantry will distribute goods by both shopping cart and delivery with safety precautions in place.
For more information visit visitpalouse.com, or call the pantry at (509) 595-3048.
Gritman, Palouse Care Network, WSU receive $900,000 in grants from charitable trust
Gritman Medical Center, Palouse Care Network and the Washington State University Foundation were recipients of $900,000 in grants from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, according to a news release from the trust.
The WSU Foundation in Pullman received $450,000 for new equipment to support aquatic science research. Gritman Medical Center in Moscow received $250,000 for new fluoroscopy imaging equipment to serve rural patients. Palouse Care Network in Moscow received $200,000 for a new facility to support life-affirming health care choices.
Grants are made to organizations across the Pacific Northwest serving in arts and culture, education, health care, human services and scientific research. The Murdock Trust is a charity based in Vancouver, Wash., and was created by the will of the late Melvin Murdock.