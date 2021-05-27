UI seeks approval to help facilitate direct flights to Boise
The Idaho Board of Education will meet in a special meeting today to consider a proposal from the University of Idaho to enter into an agreement with Alaska Airlines to facilitate direct flights between the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport and airports in Boise.
Under the agreement, the UI would pay $500,000 a year to Alaska Airlines for as long as three years if regular flights do not make a profit.
Also on the agenda today, Idaho State University is seeking permission to increase its budget by $2.5 million to support the construction of the Idaho Central Credit Union Bengal Alumni Center. The boost would cover rising costs of labor and construction.
The meeting will be carried live at 1 p.m. on the board’s YouTube channel through the shortened link bit.ly/3uqfoIj.
American Legion Post 6 events scheduled for weekend
Members of Moscow’s American Legion Post 6 have a series of events scheduled for Memorial Day weekend to help honor fallen soldiers and to celebrate improvements at the post’s cabin.
The public is invited to join post members at 6:30 a.m. Saturday to place American flags along city streets in Moscow. Volunteers are asked to meet at the post cabin at 317 S. Howard St. in Moscow.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, the post will have a community open house to show recent updates to the facility in conjunction with an awards presentation and flag retirements. The improvements to the building include ADA compliant restrooms, new flooring and a new HVAC system.
At 10:30 a.m. Monday, the post will lead a ceremony honoring fallen soldiers at the Latah County Fairgrounds.
For information, call (208) 669-3575.
Music events return to Pullman in June
The Pullman Chamber and Visitor Center will have a Music on Main event each Thursday evening from June through September, weather permitting.
The events, scheduled from 6-8 p.m. at Pine Street Plaza in Pullman, will feature local musicians. The first event, June 3, will feature Moscow High School senior Izzy Burns.
The events are free and attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and practice current public health safety protocols (i.e., social distancing). Performances and updates can be found at facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMain or at pullmanchamber.com.
Library group announces results of 2021 fundraiser
Friends of Whitman County Library collected $669 in coins and dollars during the 2021 Penny Drive in celebration of National Library Week. Each library branch designated a special project for the money collected, with funds being used for everything from summer reading STEAM bags to library projects.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries across the country. Whitman County Library began commemorating the event with a Penny Drive in 2006 with outstanding participation from all 14 library locations.
Please note that all Whitman County Library locations will be closed Saturday through Monday, but the library website, catalog and online resources are available. For information about events and programs at the Whitman County Library, please visit whitco.lib.wa.us or call (509) 397-4366.