City of Pullman receives 19th WellCity Honor Award
The city of Pullman has received a WellCity Honor Award from the Association of Washington Cities. This is the 19th consecutive time the city of Pullman has received the award, which comes with a discount on medical premiums for the city.
The Association of Washington Cities is a private nonprofit organization which provides legislative representation, educational training, technical assistance, municipal liability insurance, health insurance and other services. For a complete list of WellCity recipients visit wacities.org/data-resources/city-awards/wellcity-awards.
Colfax Eagles accepting 2023 scholarship applications
The Colfax Eagles are now accepting applications for the 2023 scholarships for high school seniors in Whitman County. The scholarships are open to high school seniors planning to attend a two- or four-year college, university, trade or technical school.
There are three scholarships available: one student will receive $2,500 and two students will receive $1,500. The deadline to apply is May 12 and applications are available from school counselors or via email request at colfaxeagles2317@gmail.com.
Casting for Recovery opens retreat application period
Casting for Recovery has opened applications for the 2023 retreat in Harrison, Idaho. The deadline to apply is March 30. The retreat is open to those currently undergoing breast cancer treatment and survivors.The retreat is planned from June 9-11 at N-Sid-Sen Retreat Center and Camp. Applications are available online at castingforreccovery.org/retreats under north Idaho.
Casting for Recovery provides retreats for women with breast cancer at no cost to the participants. Participants will be randomly selected and notified by the national office. For more information visit castingforrecovery.org.
Healthcare foundation announces fast track grants
The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation has opened fast track grants for organizations which promote health, wellness or disease prevention in Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties in Idaho and in Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties in Washington. Grants can range from $2,500 to $10,000.
Organizations can apply for one fast-track grant a year for one purpose and grants are awarded on a monthly basis until the funds are gone. Applications can be done online at lewisclarkhealth.org/fast-track-small-grants. The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation was established in 2017 by the Idaho Attorney General. For more information about the foundation visit lewisclarkhealth.org.