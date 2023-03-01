City of Pullman receives 19th WellCity Honor Award

The city of Pullman has received a WellCity Honor Award from the Association of Washington Cities. This is the 19th consecutive time the city of Pullman has received the award, which comes with a discount on medical premiums for the city.

The Association of Washington Cities is a private nonprofit organization which provides legislative representation, educational training, technical assistance, municipal liability insurance, health insurance and other services. For a complete list of WellCity recipients visit wacities.org/data-resources/city-awards/wellcity-awards.