Grain truck rollover partially blocks State Route 27
A grain truck rollover accident Tuesday afternoon partially blocked State Route 27 one mile south of Palouse.
According to Washington State Patrol, the incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. near milepost 14. It resulted in a minor injury.
Moscow gym closed for resurfacing
The city of Moscow Parks and Recreation department will close the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center from Monday through Aug. 22. The city is refinishing the gymnasium floor.
Rescheduled Shakespeare event this Saturday
The Pullman Civic Theatre was forced to reschedule their Shakespeare Tour because of unhealthy air quality and extreme heat. The performance has been rescheduled for Saturday.
The event will include a tour of Pullman’s Lawson Gardens in Pullman featuring actors stationed at various points around the park. The actors will perform scenes for groups as they tour the park. There will be a food truck and a beer/wine garden on site.
The event will start at 5 p.m. with a social hour. The tour will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available at the park for $5. Food and drink tickets sold separately.
WSU museum to close for two weeks, then pull back the curtains
The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU will be closed Aug. 7-23 as staff removes its current exhibitions.
The museum is scheduled to reopen Aug. 24, at which time Museum staff will be revealing the hidden world behind the gallery walls by performing “back of house” curatorial tasks within the gallery space as they prepare two new exhibitions.
This two-week viewing takes place as museums are seeking to become more transparent and participatory, leading to an accessible and socially engaging visit. Exhibition installation progress will change constantly during the sneak peek period. Each day will offer a potentially new experience for the viewer and make visible the methods of preservation and scholarship that are essential to any museum.
To participate in behind the scenes view, visit the museum from 1-4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays from Aug. 24-28 and Aug. 31-Sept. 4. Public tours during this time will be available from 3-3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Admission is free.
Lawn Chair Book Club gets its start Saturday
The Moscow Public Library will have the first meeting of the Lawn Chair Book Club on Saturday. It is a limited series book club for adults.
Registration is open at latahlibrary.org. Each meeting will take place at 1 p.m. outside on the library grounds, weather permitting. Participants may bring a lawn or camp chair. A copy of the selected books will be given for free to registered participants.
Saturday, members will share what they’ve been reading, favorite books, and more. They will also receive a free copy of September’s pick, “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi.
In September, the club will discuss “Homegoing,” and registered members will receive a free copy of “The River” by Peter Heller.
At the final meeting in October, the club will discuss “The River.” Door prize copies of the Everybody Reads selected book, “Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore” by Matthew J. Sullivan will also be drawn for at the final meeting.
For information, email programming@latahlibrary.org.