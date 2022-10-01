Golf tournament, auction to benefit Abendroth family

A golf tournament and silent auction are scheduled for the Moscow Elks Golf Course on Sunday to raise money for the Abendroth family of Moscow. Lance Abendroth, vice principal and athletic director at Moscow High School, died Thursday.

“The Abby Open” golf tournament, with a four-man scramble format, will have two flights. One will start at 8 a.m. and a second at 2 p.m. Organizer Greg Morrison said Friday there was one team slot open. Contact Morrison at (509) 330-1122 if interested in playing or donating to the family.

