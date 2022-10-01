Golf tournament, auction to benefit Abendroth family
A golf tournament and silent auction are scheduled for the Moscow Elks Golf Course on Sunday to raise money for the Abendroth family of Moscow. Lance Abendroth, vice principal and athletic director at Moscow High School, died Thursday.
“The Abby Open” golf tournament, with a four-man scramble format, will have two flights. One will start at 8 a.m. and a second at 2 p.m. Organizer Greg Morrison said Friday there was one team slot open. Contact Morrison at (509) 330-1122 if interested in playing or donating to the family.
The auction will be open from 7 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. and the public is welcome to view items and bid. There will be more than 40 items at the auction to include a handmade wood table, set of Ping golf irons and gift certificates to local businesses.
Lauren McCluskey Foundation events set for October
A memorial/awareness walk is scheduled from 4-7 p.m. Monday at the Washington State University Mooberry Track and Field complex. The walk is open to students, staff, faculty and community members to remember and raise awareness for victims of dating violence and stalking. A similar walk at the University of Idaho is scheduled from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Dan O’Brien Track and Field complex.
A Race for Campus Safety 5K/10K and a 1K race for children also are scheduled this month, as well as a self-defense class. For times and dates for these events and more information about the Lauren McCluskey Foundation, visit laurenmccluskey.org.
Pullman hospital bond the focus of Thursday forum
The League of Women Voters of Pullman will have a program focused on the Pullman Regional Hospital bond at 7 p.m. Thursday in the View Room on the third floor of the Gladish Community and Cultural Center in Pullman.
There will be a panel of speakers consisting of hospital leaders and residents active at Pullman Regional Hospital to discuss the proposed $27.5 million bond on the November ballot. The event is free and open to the public.
Moscow announces water flushing schedule
The city of Moscow will conduct the annual water system flushing from Oct. 10 through Oct. 20 in Moscow. The flushing is required to help ensure drinking water safety through minimizing iron buildup in the system. The buildup is not harmful to human health and is caused by iron and manganese reacting to chlorine, which creates a reddish colored fluff in the water.
Flushing will take place from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day and will cover the following schedule:
Oct. 10-11: Main Street west to the city limit between D Street and Taylor Avenue.
Oct. 12-13: D Street north to the city limit between Almond Street and Polk Street and from Taylor Avenue south to Palouse River Drive, including the Frontier Addition.
Oct. 13-14: Sixth Street north to the city limit between Polk Street and Mountain View Road and Fort Russell neighborhood.
Oct. 17-18: Sixth Street south to the Troy Highway and east to Mountain View Road and Indian Hills Addition.
Oct. 19-20: Everything east of Mountain View Road from the north to the south city limits.
During the flushing there will be water on the roads. After flushing is complete in an area, residents should perform maintenance on water softeners or whole house filters, run cold water for 10 to 15 minutes to clear local lines and then run hot water for several minutes.
If residents see discoloration in the water which does not clear up after running cold water, they should call the Moscow Water Department at (208) 882-3122.
Advanced screening of “Magpie Murders” in Colfax
Northwest Public Broadcasting will have an advanced screening of the PBS Masterpiece production of “Magpie Murders” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Center, 104 S. Main St., Colfax. The screening is free and open to the public. Light appetizers will be available, registration is not required but encouraged. Register by emailing membership@nwpb.org or call (800) 842-8991.
“Magpie Murders” is a six-part series adaptation of the 2016 novel by Anthony Horowitz and the first episode will air at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 on Northwest Public Broadcasting. The show follows a novel writer’s death, his missing final chapter and his editor’s investigation. A trailer is available at pbs.org/show/magpie-murders.