Moscow officials ask visitors to avoid ‘hazardous conditions’ at park
Signs at Moscow’s Carol Ryrie Brink Nature Park ask visitors to stay on the pathway because of “hazardous conditions” near Paradise Creek, which runs through the park.
Moscow Parks and Recreation Director Dwight Curtis said in an email that the city is conducting beaver/beaver dam management at the creek, where beavers are at work.
He wrote the water can drop off to 3 feet deep or more, so the area can be hazardous. The city’s work is expected to be completed shortly and then the signs will be removed.
The park is located near the Moscow School District Community Playfields off Mountain View Road.
Moscow’s Friendly Neighbors receives COVID-19 grant
The COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho has approved close to $300,000 for organizations throughout Idaho helping low-income individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing instability, food insecurity and/or domestic violence.
Grants will be made every week in April and seven organizations in north Idaho will receive funds from the first round of grants.
Locally, Friendly Neighbors Senior Citizens Inc. in Moscow will receive $500 for meal supplies and employee’s pay. Friendly Neighbors provides meals to seniors with congregate meals and home delivery.
To give to the fund, visit www.idahocf.org/covid-19.
Idaho Transportation Department increases cleaning at rest areas
Rest areas will stay open to support the delivery of goods and services through Idaho and the nation. The Idaho Transportation Department has announced workers will clean key rest areas more frequently to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
The rest area on US-12 at Lolo Pass on the Idaho-Montana border, which is jointly managed with the U.S. Forest Service, is currently closed. Another rest area on eastbound I-84 on the Idaho-Oregon border near Fruitland continues to be closed because of issues with the septic system.
For more information on other USFS closures, visit www.fs.usda.gov/nezperceclearwater.