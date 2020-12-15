Trivia, Santa Claus scheduled at virtual event Thursday
The Whitman County Library will have a virtual trivia event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The library’s online trivia nights will continue over Facebook Live on the third Thursday of every month for the time being. These monthly contests feature a live 20-question game, hosted by librarian Sarah Phelan-Blamires at www.facebook.com/WhitmanCountyLibrary.
If you have questions about trivia or wish to suggest a category, please contact Phelan-Blamires at (509) 397-4366 or emailing sarahp@whitco.lib.wa.us.
After Thursday’s trivia event, the library will have a 7 p.m. virtual storytime with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Register by emailing sheri@whitco.lib.wa.us or calling the library and leave the names of participating children and the parent’s email address for Zoom login information.
Palouse Conservation District to have virtual presentation
“Soil Health Sit Down: Promoting healthy soils and profitable farming,” the latest in a presentation series for agricultural and livestock producers on soil health, will take place virtually at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Frank Wolf, a no-till farmer from Lester Wolf Farms in Uniontown, will talk about the successes and challenges of finding a window to adopt cover crops on his operation. Additionally, Katherine Dentzman, a rural sociologist with Washington State University and University of Idaho will talk about community management for herbicide resistant weeds.
Presentations are dedicated to providing a venue for local growers, industry professionals and researchers to share insights and innovations geared toward improving soil health.
Those interested in participating can pre-register at www.PalouseCD.org/Soil-Health-Sit-Down.