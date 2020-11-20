Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary to have virtual holiday tree auction
Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary will be having its holiday tree auction this year as a virtual event. This is the 15th year the auxiliary has organized the fundraiser to support patient comfort and care items for PRH.
Ticket sales are open now through Dec. 11 and can be purchased at https://event.gives/christmastreeraffle.
Trees are available for view in the display windows at the Regional Theater of the Palouse at 122 N. Grand Avenue in Pullman. There are descriptions and photos of the trees on the website as well.
Applications now open for the 2021 Idaho Wild Rivers Grant Program
Idaho Commerce is accepting applications for the Idaho Wild Rivers Grant Program for the 2021 grant cycle. Applications must be submitted via the department’s online portal by Jan 29. Awards will be determined by the Wild Rivers advisory panel in February 2021.
Eligible recipients of Wild Rivers grant funds are federal, state, or local government agencies, or incorporated nonprofit organizations related to whitewater river recreation.
Interested applicants can request access to the grant portal by emailing grants@commerce.idaho.gov.