Northwest Disability Action Center wins award of recognition
The Idaho Philanthropy Day organization has honored Disability Action Center NW with the Outstanding Non-Profit Award for 2020.
DAC NW received this award along with 47 other Idaho organizations being acknowledged for service via the organization sponsored by Serve Idaho. The organization is a part of the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism and the Idaho Nonprofit Center.
Mark Leeper, executive director, said he was delighted and honored to have DAC NW nominated.
“I know this was earned, not by me, but by our dedicated and hardworking staff,” he said. “They have the unique experience and expertise which they share free of charge with our consumers.”
Moscow LWV to host virtual meeting Wednesday
Brian Smentkowski, a University of Idaho political science professor, will present “Art of Civil Conversation” at a League of Women Voters of Moscow virtual meeting noon-1 p.m. Wednesday.
Smentkowski’s recent scholarship focuses on civility in times of crisis, and the causes and consequences of political polarization.
The Zoom meeting can be joined at this shortened link: https://rb.gy/b4sxlz.
NW Cancer Foundation of Hope launches monthlong fundraiser
For the month of November, every time a $10 donation is made to the Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope, Colfax couple Ron and Heather Morgan will walk one mile.
The Morgans decided to create this fundraiser since in-person benefit events cannot be organized because of the pandemic.
Those interested in donating can address checks to “Pullman WOTM” and mail them to: The Morgans, 300 E. Fleming St., Colfax, WA, 99111.
To learn more on the effort and to follow the fundraising progress, go to: htrmorgan.wixsite.com/morganfamily.
To have a donation picked up, call or text (208) 310-1737.