Moscow students plan walkout Friday
Moscow High School students are participating in a walkout at 11:30 a.m. Friday to show support for passing a Ready for 100 initiative in Moscow.
Ready for 100, a Sierra Club project, aims to have communities across the United States run on 100 percent clean energy at the local level. The students will be joined by members of the Palouse Group of the Sierra Club and the University of Idaho Sustainability Center. The event is free and open to the public.
There will be booths and speakers from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at East City Park for those interested in more information on climate change or want to get involved. They want to emphasize youth voices on climate change.
Moscow Scout Troop celebrating 100 years
Moscow Scout Troop 344 will celebrate its 100th anniversary during a public event 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church on 405 S. Van Buren St. in Moscow.
Former and present Scouts, as well as their families and Scout volunteers are invited to join the festivities.
There will be a program at 11:15 a.m. with a Facebook Live event for those that can’t attend in person. A barbecue potluck will follow. The troop will provide hot dogs and hamburgers and guests are encouraged to bring a potluck dish to share. A sign-up link is available on the Troop’s Facebook page.
Scout uniforms are encouraged. Those who have received various Scouting honors and awards are invited to wear appropriate award medals.
The event will be outside. Hand sanitizing stations will be available. Guests who are not vaccinated are requested to wear a mask.
Palouse burn ban lifted
The emergency burn ban for Palouse and Whitman County Fire District 4 is officially lifted as of Wednesday.
The burn ban was put into effect in June and prohibited all recreational fires except for gas and charcoal barbecues and gas fire pits. Agriculture burning also was banned.
Agriculture burning still requires permits and must be allowed by the Department of Ecology.
“We encourage everyone to continue to be cautious with any fires and flammable materials in our area and we thank you for your cooperation this summer,” city of Palouse officials wrote in a news release.
Free car seat check event Saturday in Moscow
The Idaho Transportation Department has scheduled a free car seat checking event from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 1420 South Blaine St. in Moscow.
When installed correctly, car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injuries in accidents by 71 percent for infants and 54 percent by toddlers, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.
The event is part of Child Passenger Safety Week, with eight other locations across the state having car seat checks. Throughout the year, there are more than 90 car seat check stations across the state. For more information visit shift-idaho.org/childsafety/.