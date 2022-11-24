Kiwanis Club of Pullman announces 64th Pancake Breakfast and Music Fest

The Kiwanis Club of Pullman will have a Pancake Breakfast and Music Fest from 7-11 a.m. Dec. 3 at Lincoln Middle School, 315 SE Crestview St., Pullman. The breakfast will open Pullman’s Holiday Fest and will have pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham, fruit and assorted breakfast drinks.

Tickets are $5 for children ages 3-12 and $10 for adults. The music will have local and school groups as well as a silent auction of items donated by Pullman businesses, organizations and Kiwanis club members. All proceeds will be donated to groups like: Community Action Center Food Bank, Pullman Child Welfare Food Bank, Lincoln Middle School Students of the Month and the Performing Arts Prize. To learn more, visit pullmankiwanis.org.

