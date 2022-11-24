Kiwanis Club of Pullman announces 64th Pancake Breakfast and Music Fest
The Kiwanis Club of Pullman will have a Pancake Breakfast and Music Fest from 7-11 a.m. Dec. 3 at Lincoln Middle School, 315 SE Crestview St., Pullman. The breakfast will open Pullman’s Holiday Fest and will have pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham, fruit and assorted breakfast drinks.
Tickets are $5 for children ages 3-12 and $10 for adults. The music will have local and school groups as well as a silent auction of items donated by Pullman businesses, organizations and Kiwanis club members. All proceeds will be donated to groups like: Community Action Center Food Bank, Pullman Child Welfare Food Bank, Lincoln Middle School Students of the Month and the Performing Arts Prize. To learn more, visit pullmankiwanis.org.
Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary has annual Christmas Tree raffle
The Pullman Regional Hospital Auxiliary will have its annual Christmas Tree raffle through Dec. 14.
The raffle will support patient comfort and care items. The trees are three feet tall and were donated by local businesses and hospital departments. All prizes on the trees are donated for each tree.
Tickets are $1 and are available at Diane’s Gift Garden, located in the Pullman Regional Hospital. Pullman Regional Hospital is located at 835 SE Bishop Blvd., in Pullman. Winners of the raffle will be drawn and contacted Dec. 14. To learn more, visit pullmanregional.org/auxiliary.
Genesee Christmas Bazaar planned for Dec. 3
The Genesee Christmas Bazaar will return from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. December 3 at the Genesee Community Fire Station, 235 W. Chestnut St., in Genesee. There is free admission and free parking. Items for sale include homemade crafts, decor, jewelry, books and more.
All proceeds from the vendor booths will be donated to a local family in need. To receive a vendor application contact Sonya Bramwell at sonyabramwell@gmail.com. The Bazaar will have fundraisers for the Genesee Public Library and the Genesee PurrRescue. A kids corner will be set up with toys in addition to coffee and hot chocolate for sale.