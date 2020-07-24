Two suspects charged for theft in Lewiston, Colfax
Whitman County sheriff’s deputies have arrested one suspect in a credit card theft case and are searching for another.
Deputies on Tuesday arrested 26-year-old Spokane resident Tyler Green in Spokane for suspicion of second-degree identity theft, second-degree attempted identity theft and third-degree theft.
Deputies are trying to locate the second suspect, 30-year-old Spokane resident Kelby Krause. Charges will be requested for second-degree identity theft, second-degree attempted identity theft and third-degree theft.
The suspects allegedly broke into a vehicle July 6 at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Lewiston and stole a purse containing credit cards.
The credit cards were used at Ace Hardware in Colfax to buy $350 worth of merchandise that same day, and one of the suspects allegedly stole a power tool. Krause and Green then allegedly went to Rosauers in Colfax and attempted to purchase more items, but the credit card was declined.
Deputies looking for missing man
The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 81-year-old man.
Deputies are attempting to locate William “Bill” Betcher, a Hay, Wash., resident. He was last seen driving a 2008 white Chevrolet Avalanche with possible Alaska license plates on State Route 26 just east of Hooper, Wash.
He is a white man approximate 6-foot-2-inches tall and 270 pounds.
Betcher left the Hay area on Tuesday and said he was going to buy a horse in the Ford, Wash., area.
According to a Whitman County news release, he may be experiencing some memory issues and deputies are attempting to locate him as he has not returned home yet.
Gritman, Palouse Care Network, WSU receive $900,000 in grants
Gritman Medical Center, Palouse Care Network and the Washington State University Foundation were recipients of $900,000 in grants from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, according to a news release from the trust.
The WSU Foundation in Pullman received $450,000 for new equipment to support aquatic science research. Gritman Medical Center in Moscow received $250,000 for new fluoroscopy imaging equipment to serve rural patients. Palouse Care Network in Moscow received $200,000 for a new facility to support life-affirming health care choices.
Grants are made to organizations across the Pacific Northwest serving in arts and culture, education, health care, human services and scientific research. The Murdock Trust is a charity based in Vancouver, Wash., and was created by the will of the late Melvin Murdock.
Moscow Farmers Market wants your vote, review
The Moscow Farmers Market encourages residents to participate in the 12th annual Farmers Market Celebration hosted by American Farmland Trust, according to a city news release.
The virtual celebration offers residents a chance to cast a vote and leave a review for the Moscow Farmers Market. The voting period is open until Sept. 20.
Individuals wishing to participate can visit markets.farmland.org/market/moscow-farmers-market/. An endorsement of the market puts it in the running for national recognition and cash prizes.
American Farmland Trust will, in addition to recognizing top markets by region, offer cash prizes for the markets that finish in the top three of the “People’s Choice” category: $1,000 for first, $500 for second and $250 for third. The funds will be awarded to markets for marketing, communications and other needs that help expand the market’s reach and impact.
COAST suspending non-Medicaid transportation
COAST, the transportation division of the Council on Aging and Human Services, announced it will temporarily suspend all non-Medicaid transportation services in Whitman, Asotin and Garfield counties.
COAST received notification from the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Public Transportation Division that funding from now through June 30 has been reduced by $266,000.
Before this suspension is lifted, COAST will make adjustments to the number of rides available in the next 12 months after other funding sources are contacted to determine what, if any, additional support is available to replace the lost revenue. COAST will make an announcement at a later date about how these changes may also affect rides for Idaho residents.