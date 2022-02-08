University of Idaho class for veterans to focus on farming
The University of Idaho Extension office will have its first Harvest Heroes class from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave. in Moscow. The class will focus on vegetable production and the program is aimed to help veterans interested in gardening, farming and running small farm-related enterprises.
The vegetable production class will cover seed starting, grow rack construction and crop seed selections. All Harvest Heroes classes are open to veterans, current service members and family members. The cost is $10 per class to provide supplies. Register at bit.ly/3uyrSRH.
For more information or for assistance with registration email hhfarmvets@latah.id.us or call (208) 883-2267.
Black History Research Lab opens first exhibit Feb. 15
The University of Idaho Black History Research Lab and the University of Idaho Library will have an opening ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 15 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Black Student Union and Cultural Center.
The exhibit will cover the history of the Black Student Union, the University of Idaho’s first Black graduate, Jennie Eva Hughes, and American football player and graduate “Thunder” Ray McDonald, who was chosen by the Washington Redskins in the first round of the 1967 NFL college draft. From 1-3 p.m. the Africana Studies Program and the library will have an African American “read-in” next to the exhibit. To participate in the read-in, email janson@uidaho.edu. Participants can read or recite for as long as five minutes.
Teacher of Year nominations now open in Idaho
The State Department of Education is accepting nominations for the Idaho Teacher of the Year.
Nominations can be submitted at sde.idaho.gov/events/teacher-year/. Nominations will be accepted through March 14. Nominated teachers will have until May 9 to apply and applications will be reviewed by a committee. The winning teacher will be announced in September at a surprise visit to their school.
The Teacher of the Year will receive a cash award and travel across the state talking with other teachers, legislators and policymakers about education. The winner will also be the nominee for the National Teacher of the Year.