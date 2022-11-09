Community exercise classes return to Good Sam

Senior exercise classes are returning to the Good Samaritan Society Fairview Villages Estates with a boxing class and a fit-and-fall class. Both classes are taught by Wellness Coordinator Amber Brown from the Good Samaritan Society and are taught at 403 Samaritan Lane in Moscow.

The fit-and-fall class is 2-2:45 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday in the dining room and the boxing class is 2-2:30 p.m. Monday in the Wellness Center. The classes are open to all seniors in the community as well as residents of Good Samaritan.

