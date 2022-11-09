Community exercise classes return to Good Sam
Senior exercise classes are returning to the Good Samaritan Society Fairview Villages Estates with a boxing class and a fit-and-fall class. Both classes are taught by Wellness Coordinator Amber Brown from the Good Samaritan Society and are taught at 403 Samaritan Lane in Moscow.
The fit-and-fall class is 2-2:45 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday in the dining room and the boxing class is 2-2:30 p.m. Monday in the Wellness Center. The classes are open to all seniors in the community as well as residents of Good Samaritan.
Open house, new art installation in Palouse
The city of Palouse will have a Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the downtown business district. There will be in store specials, refreshments and more. The Bank Left Gallery and Bistro will open a new installation.
The installation, “Tattered,” is a combination of vintage textiles, statuary and flowers of the frost. For more information visit bankleftgllery.com.
Idaho Asia Institute to have speaker series
The Idaho Asia Institute at the University of Idaho will have its Palouse Speaker Series on Monday and Tuesday.
Monday, Portland State University professor of political science Mel Gurtov will speak at 1:30 p.m. in the Whitewater Room of the Idaho Student Union Building.
Gurtov will discuss his most recent book “Engaging China: Rebuilding Sino-American Relations” and discuss how, despite real areas of contention between the United States and China, the world would benefit from the two working together. Gurtov is the author or editor of 30 books, primarily on Chinese and United States foreign policy.
Deputy Consul General of the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea Hyon-sang Ahn will discuss United States and Korea relations at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Clearwater Room of the Idaho Student Union Building. He will be joined by professor of political science Chen Wang and history professor Jeff Kyong-McClain for a question and answer after his talk. For more information on the Idaho Asia Institute visit uidaho.edu/class/iai.
‘Babes in Toyland’ producation in Pullman on Nov. 30
Festival Dance and Performing Arts will have Ballet Fantastique give a performance of “Babes in Toyland” at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Jones Theatre, 1060 NE College Ave., Pullman. The production is a take on the Hollywood film and includes Duke Ellington’s “Nutcracker.”
Students of Festival Dance will perform at the event and the production is family friendly. Tickets are available at bit.ly/3G8asRA. Tickets start at $25 for either showing. For more information about the show, visit festivaldance.org.