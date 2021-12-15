College, high school ‘speed-dating’ event is set
Palouse Pathways has planned a “speed-dating” event of sorts for current and former high school students from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St. in Moscow.
The event will give high school students the chance to meet college students who will discuss their college experience and insights during college in a “speed-dating” format. There is no sign-up required, and any student can attend.
The students will discuss time management, talking to professors when struggling, socializing and dining hall tips. High school students will have the time to ask questions about applications and the admissions process. For more information visit palousepathways.org/events/returning-student.
Deary thrift store raising money for new truck
The ACS Thrift Store in Deary, at 405 Main St., is raising money for a new truck to help transport food to the local food pantry from the warehouse in Lewiston. The thrift store will have a “bag day” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 21 and 23, where shoppers can fill a paper grocery bag for $4. There is no limit on the number of bags.
Part of the proceeds from purchases will go toward the goal of raising about $27,000 for the new truck. The thrift store is about one-third of the way to reaching that goal. The current truck is an old U-Haul the thrift store has had for more than seven years.