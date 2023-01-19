Moscow Contemporary plans benefit auction
Moscow Contemporary will have a benefit auction with a social hour starting at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. The auction can be viewed online at moscowcontemporary.org/auction2023. Tickets are $25 per person and include a glass of champagne or sparkling water. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gallery’s gift store.
The exhibit features works from 65 regional and national artists and includes 17 new artists. The gallery is a mixture of paintings, sculptures, drawings and photography. The exhibit is open now and can be seen from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Gallery admission is free during the week.
Vinyl wrap design submissions now open
The city of Moscow and Moscow Arts Commission are accepting submissions for vinyl wrap designs to cover traffic signal boxes. Submissions will be accepted through Feb. 24 and can be done online at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit. For more information on the vinyl wrap program visit ci.moscow.id.us/218/Public-Art.
Artists must be 18 years old or older and live in Latah, Nez Perce, Asotin or Whitman counties and Nez Perce or Coeur d’Alene tribal members. Selected artists will receive a $700 honorarium and their piece will be displayed at their selected location for five years.