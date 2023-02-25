Author to read in Moscow on Tuesday
Local author and illustrator Joleen Michellie will have a book reading from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Michellie will read from her new book “The Case of the Missing Tooth Fairy” to be released later in the year.
The reading is free to the public. Michellie published her first books in 2014. Her most recent book, “My Time Books,” was released earlier this month and copies of her books are available at jobooks.com and Amazon.
‘Black Joy’ author to speak as part of UI series
The University of Idaho Africana Studies program will have Tracey Michae’l Lewis-Giggetts, author of the book “Black Joy: Resistance, Resilience and Restoration” speak at 5 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. The talk is part of the department’s distinguished speaker lectures and is free and open to the public, though registration is required and can be done online at bit.ly/3Z2j1Ej.
Lewis-Giggetts has written books on the Black experience, healing and wellness. Her most recent book “Black Joy” includes autobiographical essays which discuss the strength of joy in Black culture and why joy is important to healing.
Health fair vendor registration priority deadline Tuesday
Vendor registration is now open for the Spring Into Health! 2023 Health and Wellness Fair scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 23 at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Vendor tables have either a 6- or 8-foot front and cost $60.
Most 8-foot tables do not have power and all 6-foot tables do. To make a reservation, visit bit.ly/3YYhcYX. Vendor tables are open to any organization who focus on self wellness, health relationships or strong communities. For more information contact healthfair@latahcountyid.gov or call (208) 883-2267.
Trades fair opens registration for March event
The first Palouse Empire Trades Fair is scheduled March 24 and March 25 at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. The fair will give youth and community members an introduction to different trade career paths and is free to attend. The fair will have local businesses, trade schools and unions in attendance.
Contractors interested in registering for the fair can call (208) 704-5478. Space is limited. March 24 will be reserved for students and their families and the second day is open to all community members.
Latah Wildlife Association potluck and auction March 4
The Latah Wildlife Association will have its annual potluck and auction with dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. March 4 at the Latah County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. The event is free and open to the public. Annual family membership is $10.
The Old Time Fiddlers will perform before dinner and attendees are encouraged to bring a potluck dish to share. Ham and beverages will be provided.
University of Idaho faculty member Heather Heward will speak about forest fires ecology. Dehorah Monzingo and Samantha Spaulding of the Idaho Fish and Game will speak about habitat and environmental related topics.
The Latah Wildlife Association supports programs and projects related to wildlife, habitat and environment including Youth Hunter Education, Virgil Phillips Farm park and the WSU Raptor Rehab Program.
Palouse Choral Society announces ‘Still I Rise’
The Palouse Choral Society will have a performance titled “Still I Rise” at 4 p.m. March 5 at First United Methodist Church, 322 E. Third St., Moscow. Tickets are $20 for general admission and free for children ages 6-12 and Washington State University students. The performance will feature women composers including Clara Schumann, Amy Beach, B.E. Boykin, Tracy Wong and Rosephanye Powell.
Performances will include the Chamber Choir and the Children’s Choir. After the performance, local author Diane Worthey will have a signing for her book “Rise Up with a Song: The True Story of Ethel Smyth, Suffragette Composer.” For more information or to purchase tickets visit palousechoralsociety.org.