Author to read in Moscow on Tuesday

Local author and illustrator Joleen Michellie will have a book reading from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Michellie will read from her new book “The Case of the Missing Tooth Fairy” to be released later in the year.

The reading is free to the public. Michellie published her first books in 2014. Her most recent book, “My Time Books,” was released earlier this month and copies of her books are available at jobooks.com and Amazon.

Recommended for you