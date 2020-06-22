Palouse Floriade celebration is Saturday
The Bank Left Gallery Bistro & Bakery and the town of Palouse will host Floriade 2020, a Celebration of Art through Flowers & Nature from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m Saturday.
Downtown Palouse will be lined with nature-inspired gifts, local art, farm-to-table food and gardens.
The Bank Left Gallery Bistro & Bakery, located at 100 S Bridge St, will be selling picnic lunch baskets and pastries for the festival.
Non-drag bingo in Moscow on Saturday
Inland Oasis, a volunteer-based organization that serves the needs of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex and Ally communities of the Palouse, will be hosting Non-Drag Bingo from 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday at East City Park.
Instead of hosting their regular Drag Bingo, the organization will have performers highlight the historical contributions of community members of color to further human rights and the queer experience.
Players are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs. Entry into the 10-round bingo competition is $15, and all proceeds go to Inland Oasis.