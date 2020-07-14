Fire restrictions in effect at Whitman County parks
Fire restrictions for all Whitman County-managed parks and trails — including Kamiak Butte, Wawawai, Klemgard and the Bill Chipman Palouse Trail — are now in effect.
Campfires, setting off fireworks and smoking will not be permitted within park boundaries.Cooking with charcoal briquettes or gas grills are still options. Park visitors should be prepared and vigilant, always keep a bucket of water and shovel nearby when cooking.
For further information contact the Whitman County Parks Department at (509) 397-6238.
Colfax Library hosts virtual trivia night
The Whitman County Library will host a virtual trivia competition at 5:30 p.m. Thursday via Facebook Live. The contest’s theme will be Pacific Northwest history, nature and interesting facts.
The night’s winner will receiveLonely Planet’s Guidebook, “The Pacific Northwest’s Best Trips.” This is also an opportunity to check off “attend a library program” on your adult summer reading challenge, available at whitco.lib.wa.us and through curbside pickup.
The trivia event will be accessible online at facebook.com/WhitmanCountyLibrary.
For questions about this event, or other other adult summer reading events, contact Sarah Phelan-Blamires at the Colfax Library by calling (509) 397-4366 or emailing sarahp@whitco.lib.wa.us.