UI Women’s Center receives grant for violence prevention
The Women’s Center at the University of Idaho received a nearly $300,000 grant to continue funding for its Campus Violence Prevention Project.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women will allow the center to continue its efforts to develop and implement prevention education programming and victim services.
It will focus on increasing stalking prevention and adapt existing programs to better include students with disabilities.
Lysa Salsbury, director of the Women’s Center, said the funding is critical to maintaining and expanding the work done during the last grant cycle.
“We’re excited to work more closely with our Center for Disability Access and Resources, and with national leaders in violence prevention for diverse populations,” Salsbury said. “Our goal is to enhance and add to existing educational programming and services to break down some of the barriers and taboos that exist for students in reporting and seeking support resources.”
The project also provides employees and first responders with more training on sexual assault awareness, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking, and cultural humility workshops and sensitivity training.
The project will take three years to complete. The goal is to have the programs and services fully operational by October 2023.
Board to discuss reclassification of Latah County highways
An Idaho Transportation Board subcommittee will meet virtually at 2:15 p.m. today to review an application to reclassify the weight limits of three state highways in Latah County, according to an Idaho Transportation Department news release.
Bennett Lumber Products Inc. of Princeton requested that ITD increase the maximum commercial truck load from 105,500 pounds to 129,000 pounds on State Highway 6 from U.S. Highway 95 to Harvard, State Highway 9 from Harvard to Deary and State Highway 8 from Deary to Highway 95. Highway 95 is allowed to carry 129,000-pound loads.
The subcommittee will discuss engineering analysis completed by department staff and comments received during the public hearing process.
Members of the public may access the meeting agenda and instructions on how to access the meeting at this link: https://bit.ly/3bXXneQ. The application, analysis by ITD and frequently asked questions about 129,000-pound loads are available at itd.idaho.gov/freight.
A final decision by the Idaho Transportation Board could be made as early as Feb. 18.
Idaho Foodbank announces fundraising campaign
The Idaho Foodbank has announced the launch of IdahoKind, the organization’s first fundraising campaign inspired by the generosity of Duane and Lori Stueckle.
The campaign began Monday and will run through Feb. 14.
The Stueckles have promised to match $100,000 for donations made to the campaign. If the match is met, the Idaho Foodbank will be able to provide as many as 1 million meals for Idahoans struggling with food insecurity, according to a news release.
Donations to the campaign can be made online at idahofoodbank.org/idahokind/.
Agencies sought for food, shelter federal funds
The United Way of Moscow/Latah County is helping to distribute more than $10,000 in federal funds and is looking for local agencies to which the money will be distributed.
The money comes to Latah County as part of the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program for the purpose of helping expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
Local agencies interested in applying for a portion of the money must submit an application to EFSP Board, c/o United Way of Moscow/Latah County, PO Box 8211, Moscow, Idaho, 83843. The deadline for applications is Feb. 5.
For more on the application and how to submit, contact United Way of Latah County/Moscow at (208) 882-3474 or unitedway@moscow.com.
Free UI events to feature string quartet
A trio of free educational events are planned this month featuring the St. Lawrence String Quartet and Chanticleer. The events are part of the University of Idaho’s Auditorium Chamber Music Series.
Residents can join the quartet for the following Zoom events for which registration is required.
Chamber Music Seminar — 2:30 p.m. Jan. 28: This seminar will feature discussions from the quartet’s series at Stanford. Register here: bit.ly/3bQPlEs
Composition Seminar — 10:30 a.m., Jan. 29: The quartet will perform new works by U of I student composers and provide feedback on the compositions. Register here: bit.ly/3bSpNXB
String Workshop — 4:30 p.m., Jan. 29: A session devoted to string performance, this workshop will be for all ages of string players. Register here: bit.ly/39LhVEH.