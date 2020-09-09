Other victims possibly related to alleged armed robbery at University of Idaho
While investigating an armed robbery that reportedly happened late last month on the University of Idaho campus, the Moscow Police Department believes there may have been other victims or potential victims of similar crimes between 11 p.m. Aug. 28 to 4 a.m. Aug. 29, according to a city of Moscow news release.
The armed robbery allegedly took place near the intersection of University Avenue and Ash Street around 4 a.m. Aug. 29.
Moscow police continue to investigate the robbery, the release said. Several persons of interest are being considered in the case and no further threat to the community is anticipated.
Anyone with information or who may have been a victim of a crime or attempted crime is asked to call (208) 883-7065 or by email jthueson@ci.moscow.id.us.
Colton man dies in combine accident
A Colton man died Monday afternoon when the combine he was driving rolled onto him as he tried to exit the vehicle.
According to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Lee Smith, 54, stumbled when exiting the combine as it was rolling into a drainage ditch on Bauer Road near Wold Road west of Colton at about 3:50 p.m. Smith suffered internal injuries and deputies indicate he died at the scene.
Smith had been working on top of the combine when it began moving in reverse toward the drainage ditch. Witnesses indicate Smith tried to climb down a ladder to safety but stumbled, according to Whitman County Undersheriff Chris Chapman.
Whitman County Fire District 14 responded to the scene.
Alternative Giving Market applications now open
Applications for the 2020 Alternative Giving Market in Moscow are now available. Latah County-based nonprofits are encouraged to submit an application.
The market will be limited to 30 organizations, all of which must be 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations or other eligible entities such as schools and libraries.
The 2020 market will not be an in-person event, but instead will consist of a drive-through event where donors can shop off of the shopping lists from the safety of their cars.
The mission of the project is to give residents of the Palouse a meaningful alternative to holiday gift giving and an opportunity to support local nonprofits.
All applications must be submitted to agmpalouse@gmail.com by Sept. 30. To access the application, visit agmpalouse.org/application/.
UI suicide prevention event slated Saturday
The annual “We Got Your Back 5K” event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on the University of Idaho campus. Participants have the option to meet at the Student Recreation Center or participate in a virtual fashion.
Those who walk or run in the event do so to support suicide awareness and bystander intervention as part of Suicide Awareness Week. To register, visit uidaho.edu/current-students/recwell/events/5k.