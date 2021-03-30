Wheatley named Pullman’s Distinguished Young Woman
Katie Wheatley was named 2022 Distinguished Young Woman of Pullman on Saturday.
Wheatley won three of the five judged categories — Talent, Scholastic and Self-expression. Wheatley also won the program’s Spirit award, voted on by this year’s program participants.
Wheatley will represent Pullman at the state Distinguished Young Woman program in Pullman in the fall for the chance to advance to next year’s national program in Mobile, Ala. Wheatley is the daughter of Josh and Gloria Wheatley.
Hannah Krantz, the daughter of Becky Krantz, was named Pullman’s first alternate. She also won the Interview category. Maysen Anderson was named second alternate. She is the daughter of Douglas and Holli Anderson.
Ellie Adams, daughter of Jim and Tami Adams, won the Fitness category, and Lydia McNelly won the Be Your Best Self award. She is the daughter of Matt and Amy McNelly.
Because of COVID-19 safety concerns, the program was not open to the general public but was broadcast live and can be viewed at HoundCentral on YouTube.
Scholarship award totals for the overall and category winners were not announced during the program, as donations are still being tabulated.
Meyer earns Colton-Uniontown DYW title
Maggie Meyer was named the 2022 Colton-Uniontown Distinguished Young Woman on Saturday.
Meyer won awards in four of the five judged categories — Interview, Fitness, Talent and Self-expression. She earned $1,350 in college scholarships and will represent Colton-Uniontown at the state Distinguished Young Woman program in Pullman in the fall for the chance to advance to next year’s national program in Mobile, Ala.
Lola Baerlocher was named first alternate and won the Spirit award and $400 in scholarships. Mary Pluid won the second alternate title and a $300 scholarship. Elysia Rogerson won the Scholastic category and $150.
Pullman rally to support AAPI is rescheduled for Saturday
The rally and march to support Asian and Pacific Islanders scheduled for Sunday in Pullman’s Reaney Park was postponed because of concerns about severe weather.
The Stop AAPI Hate rally and march is scheduled to take place 2-4 p.m. Saturday in Reaney Park. Sunday’s strong winds and the concern for downed power lines and trees forced the postponement.
Yong Chae Rhee, one of the rally’s organizers, shared the Pullman Police Department’s concerns about the weather.
“We cannot put the supporters’ and participants’ safety at risk,” he said.
Global refugee crisis is the focus of UI lectures
The displacement of refugees, asylum seekers and others will be the focus of this year’s Phi Beta Kappa Visiting Scholar Program scheduled for today and Wednesday at the University of Idaho.
Elizabeth Cullen Dunn, geography professor at Indiana University Bloomington, will lead two Zoom lectures open to the public.
Dunn will be the featured speaker at the Malcolm Renfrew Interdisciplinary Colloquium at 12:30 p.m. today. She will discuss “Refugees and Racial Capitalism: What ‘Integration’ in the Labor Market Means.”
Dunn will also present “The Refugee Crisis: Why So Many People Are on the Move, and What We Can Do About It” at 6 p.m. Thursday.
To find links to the Zoom sessions for Dunn’s talks, go to www.uidaho.edu/calendar, and search “Dunn.”
Registration open for Latah County Cal Ripken Baseball
Registration is open for Latah County Cal Ripken Baseball (ages 8-12) at latahcounty.siplay.com. Players and coaches should register by Thursday.
A player assessment is being planned for Saturday, and the season will open April 17 and run through the first week of June. Masks will be required in keeping with City of Moscow and Moscow School District COVID-19 protocols.
Registration fees are $126.75, plus a $10 Moscow field use fee. Fees include all practices, games and uniform. New players will need to provide a digital copy of their birth certificate.
The league is looking for coaches, volunteers, and umpires. For more information, contact Aaron Schab via email at moscowcrvp@gmail.com.
Washington attorney general to speak at Foley event
Washington state’s Attorney General Bob Ferguson will deliver a lecture, “Regulating big tech: Free speech and the internet,” at noon Wednesday on the YouTube channel of The Foley Institute at Washington State University.
Ferguson is expected to discuss his office’s lawsuit against Google, and other issues.
The presentation can be viewed at: www.youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute/videos.