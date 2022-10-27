Pullman announces November leaf collection schedule

The city of Pullman has announced its leaf collection schedule for Nov. 7 through Nov. 23. Collection will run as follows: Nov. 7, 8, 9 on Sunnyside Hill; Nov. 10, 14, 15 on Pioneer Hill; Nov. 16, 17, 18 on Military Hill; and Nov. 21-23 on College Hill. All collected leaves will be ground up and repurposed as mulch. A snow or ice event will take priority over leaf collection and property owners will be responsible for clearing leaves left in the street if a pickup date is missed.

To prepare for leaf collection, the city said in a news release to rake loose leaves into the street near the curb no more than two days before pickup, do not bag leaves or mix piles with tree limbs or trash and park legally off the street to allow the leaf collection crews to access the piles. Piles with trash or tree limbs will not be collected. For more information visit pullman-wa.gov/leaves.

