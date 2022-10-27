Pullman announces November leaf collection schedule
The city of Pullman has announced its leaf collection schedule for Nov. 7 through Nov. 23. Collection will run as follows: Nov. 7, 8, 9 on Sunnyside Hill; Nov. 10, 14, 15 on Pioneer Hill; Nov. 16, 17, 18 on Military Hill; and Nov. 21-23 on College Hill. All collected leaves will be ground up and repurposed as mulch. A snow or ice event will take priority over leaf collection and property owners will be responsible for clearing leaves left in the street if a pickup date is missed.
To prepare for leaf collection, the city said in a news release to rake loose leaves into the street near the curb no more than two days before pickup, do not bag leaves or mix piles with tree limbs or trash and park legally off the street to allow the leaf collection crews to access the piles. Piles with trash or tree limbs will not be collected. For more information visit pullman-wa.gov/leaves.
Borah to speak about political communication, misinformation
Porismita Borah, an associate professor at Washington State University, will speak about political communication and misinformation at noon Nov. 2 in the Lecompte Auditorium of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Her appearance is hosted by the League of Women Voters of Moscow.
Borah is an associate professor at the Edward R. Murrow of Communication and a graduate faculty member in the Prevention Science program. She is the editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Public Opinion Research. Borah received a doctorate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Physician to give presentation on gynecologic health
Pullman Regional Hospital’s Center for Learning and Innovation will have Ric Minudri, an obstetrics and gynecology specialist, provide a question and answer session on hysterectomy and gynecologic health at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at Zeppoz, 780 Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Reservations are requested and can be done at pullmanregional.org/education-engagement.
Minudri has more than 30 years of experience at hospitals in Moscow and Pullman. He has been practicing on the Palouse since 2002. The event is open to anyone and is an opportunity for guests to ask general and specific questions about women’s health. Appetizers are provided at no cost.