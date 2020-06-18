Moscow Farmers Market increases patron capacity to 200
The Moscow Farmers Market will double its patron capacity from 100 to 200 at Saturday’s market, which runs 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Main Street.
The city has doubled the capacity each week, starting at 50 June 6, 100 on Saturday and now 200 this weekend.
Patrons are asked to queue up and enter the market at Sixth and Main streets once directed by staff.
Patrons are encouraged to wear cloth face coverings and keep six-feet of social distance while shopping at the farmers market.
The Motor-In Moscow Farmers Market is still available for patrons wishing to have a contactless pick-up option. Patrons can shop the online storefront each week from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Thursday and pick up their orders Saturday in drive-through fashion in the Moscow City Hall parking lot.
Moscow food bank to host drive-through distribution day
The Idaho Foodbank’s North Central Branch will have a drive-through food distribution event at 10 a.m. Friday at the Joseph Street Playfields on 1900 Joseph St.
Event organizers will provide each household with two boxes of food containing milk, butter, cheese and cooked meats along with a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables.
Volunteers will load the boxes into cars in order to limit contact and maintain social distancing.
Palouse Pool opening Saturday
The Palouse Pool will open to the public Saturday at 50-percent capacity, allowing a maximum of 50 people to use the facility at a time in compliance with Phase 3 of Washington’s Safe Start Plan.
The city asks that swimmers take steps to keep public areas sanitary, including bringing water from home to avoid drinking fountains and reducing time spent in changing areas, such as showering at home, pre- and post-swimming. Swimmers are also asked to bring hand sanitizer with them, as well as bring their own personal pool equipment.
For more information about the Palouse Pool, including a swim lessons schedule, visit //visitpalouse.com/pool-2/ or contact Ann Thompson, Palouse City Deputy Clerk, at (509) 878-1811.
Latah County libraries open for computer appointments
The Latah County Library District is now scheduling computer appointments, including access to printers, during limited hours.
Appointments must be made in advance by calling your local library. Computer users are strongly urged to wear face masks, which will be available free of charge at each library.
Libraries are located in Bovill, Deary, Genesee, Juliaetta, Moscow, Potlatch and Troy. Curbside pickup of book holds continues to be available.
For more information call the Moscow Library at (208) 882-3925.