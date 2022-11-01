Winter events set for downtown Pullman

A pair of winter artisan markets have been scheduled for downtown Pullman in November and December. The markets are the work of Promote Pullman, a group of Pullman business owners collaborating to promote local business.

The first market, dubbed “Adult’s Night Out,” is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Nov. 11. The evening will include shopping promotions at many businesses, “champagne and Elvis” at the Regional Theatre of the Palouse, fall suncatchers by Studio 509 and the chance to see the results of the window design project by the Washington State University Department of Apparel, Merchandising, Design and Textiles.

