Winter events set for downtown Pullman
A pair of winter artisan markets have been scheduled for downtown Pullman in November and December. The markets are the work of Promote Pullman, a group of Pullman business owners collaborating to promote local business.
The first market, dubbed “Adult’s Night Out,” is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Nov. 11. The evening will include shopping promotions at many businesses, “champagne and Elvis” at the Regional Theatre of the Palouse, fall suncatchers by Studio 509 and the chance to see the results of the window design project by the Washington State University Department of Apparel, Merchandising, Design and Textiles.
The December market will be from noon to 3 p.m., Dec. 10 and is named “Grinchmas.” The event will include a pony petting zoo, interactive Whoville, pictures with Santa, Christmas carols, DIY ornaments from Studio 509 and complimentary gift-wrapping by the Downtown Pullman Association.
Both events also will include local artists with their work for sale.
Palouse Watercolor Socius exhibit opening in Uniontown
The opening reception for the Palouse Watercolor Socius exhibit at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at 419 N. Park Way in Uniontown. The exhibit will be open through the month of November.
More information is available at palousewatercolorsocius.com. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
The artwork at the exhibit will include traditional watercolor works of local landmarks to whimsical paintings.
The socius includes members of all artistic skill levels.