The Moscow Elks Lodge has opened grant applications for the 2023-24 season. All grants can range from $50-$4,000 and the final amount will be determined by level of interest. Applications should include contact information, event description or need and a budget request. All applications are due Aug. 1.
To submit an application, email secretary@elks249.com or mail the documents listed to Moscow Elks Lodge #248, P.O. Box 9026, Moscow, ID 83843.
There are four grants open: the freedom grant, gratitude grant, the beacon grant and the spotlight grant. Freedom grants are for veterans and active military personnel in need of assistance with housing, transportation services, medical and mental health support. Gratitude grants can be for crisis support for people with disabilities and low-income community members. The beacon grant focuses on crisis support, food insecurity, youth and underserved populations in the community. Spotlight grants support local hunger relief and food insecurity efforts.
Palouse Writers Festival registration now open
The Palouse Writers Guild has opened registration for the Palouse Writers Festival scheduled for June 17 at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. The festival includes panel discussions and workshops throughout the day. The early bird cost is $30 until May 31 and then registration costs $40 and closes June 14. Registration can be done online at bit.ly/3OnvhwS. For more information about the festival visit bit.ly/3OhN9sR.