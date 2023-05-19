Moscow Elks Lodge seeks grant applications

The Moscow Elks Lodge has opened grant applications for the 2023-24 season. All grants can range from $50-$4,000 and the final amount will be determined by level of interest. Applications should include contact information, event description or need and a budget request. All applications are due Aug. 1.

To submit an application, email secretary@elks249.com or mail the documents listed to Moscow Elks Lodge #248, P.O. Box 9026, Moscow, ID 83843.

