Fire destroys Deary home
A fire destroyed a home Monday morning on Deer Road in Deary.
The family who lives there was not inside the home at the time of the fire, but two dogs died, according to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office.
Firefighters from Deary, Bovill, Potlatch, Troy and Bennett Lumber responded to the blaze approximately 10:20 a.m. and it took an hour and half to extinguish the flames.
The home is a total loss. It is still unclear what caused the fire.
Pullman hospital, library partner for health literacy
The Pullman Regional Hospital’s Center for Learning and Innovation has partnered with Neill Public Library to promote health literacy through a new program called Read into Wellness.
The program will make a different health and wellness book available at the library each month and all books will be recommended by the Network of the National Library of Medicine. The library will have four copies of each book.
The first book is “Beautify Affliction” by Lene Fogelberg, a memoir about a young girl growing up in Sweden with a life-threatening condition which goes undiagnosed and untreated. For readers ages 4-8, the recommended book is “Foods with Moods: A First Book on Feelings.”
Neill Public Library is at 210 N. Grand Ave. in downtown Pullman and is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Genesee, Pullman artists team up for exhibit
The second exhibit for Moscow Contemporary will open Friday with “Ellen Vieth & Jean Arnold: A Conversation.” The exhibit will run through May 14 and to prioritize public safety, there will be no opening reception. Vieth and Arnold are primarily painters and the work shown in the exhibit was created or chosen through their conversations.
Vieth has a gallery and studio in Genesee and curates exhibits from local and national artists at Little Pink House Gallery and Studio 84. Arnold is a professional visual artist from Pullman and has shown her work regionally and nationally.
Moscow Contemporary is at 414 S. Main St. in Moscow and is open from 12-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Foley Institute schedules presentation on taxpayer rights
The Foley Institute and Hoops Institute of Taxation Research and Policy at Washington State University have partnered to have a discussion on taxpayer rights starting at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday over Youtube live. Nina Olsen, former IRS national taxpayer advocate, will present “Taxpayer rights, taxpayers advocates and trust in the tax system.” Olsen is the principal author of the “Taxpayer Bill of Rights” which was adopted by the IRS in 2014 and became federal law in 2019.
The presentation will be streamed at youtu.be/ROr5TwcxMjo.