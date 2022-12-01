Pullman Holiday Fest, tree lighting set for Saturday
The Pullman Chamber of Commerce and Pullman Civic Trust have a full afternoon of Holiday Fest events scheduled Saturday in Pullman.
A Jingle Bell Fun Run will start at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at the YMCA, 105 NE Spring St., Pullman. The run will end at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., with story stops and treats along the path. Santa will arrive at the depot at 4:30 p.m. Costumes are encouraged.
Residents are encouraged to arrive at the depot at 4:15 p.m. to greet the children and Santa. There will be holiday selfie booths and entertainment provided by Washington State University Sigma Epsilon fraternity.
At 5 p.m., Santa will lead the way to light the city’s holiday tree and enjoy hot cocoa and cookies at Pine Street Plaza.
Book release party scheduled for author Buddy Levy
BookPeople of Moscow will have local author Buddy Levy attend a book signing and release party at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Levy will read from his newest book “Empire of Ice and Stone: The Disastrous and Heroic Voyage of the Karluk” and present a slideshow during the reading.
The book follows the journey of the 1913 voyage of the Karluk from Canada to the Arctic Ocean and follows the captain and expedition leader. Refreshments are available for sale at the talk. Levy is the author of eight books and was the co-star for 25 episodes of Brad Meltzer’s “Decoded” on the History Channel.
Basketball academy collecting athletic shoe donations
Throughout the month of December, the Adams Fundamentals Academy will be collecting donations of athletic shoes for players across the Palouse. Shoes should be new or gently used. Adams Fundamentals Academy has year-round basketball training camps for children.
Donation boxes are located at Reactiv Training Center, 2009 S. Main St., and Moscow Mountain Sports and Physical Therapy at 904 E. White Ave., Moscow. The academy is open to boys and girls in grades 4-12 who want to develop their basketball skills. For more information contact AFAcoaching14.com.
County wants assistance from residents regarding FCC map
The Whitman County Broadband Action Team is asking residents to help improve the recent national broadband map released by the Federal Communications Commission. The map can be found online at broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home.
Users can search their address and see information about services internet service providers claim are available at their location. If information is incorrect users can file a challenge through the site to get it corrected.
Those with poor or no service can visit one of the 14 branches of the Whitman County Rural Library District and find instructions and staff who are available to assist them in filling out the information.
Whitman County Residents can also use the Federal Communication Commission’s speed test app to compare their network’s performance with what is reported by their provider. More information on the app can be found online at bit.ly/3VlhirX. The app is available in the Apple App Store and in the Google Play Store.