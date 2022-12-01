Pullman Holiday Fest, tree lighting set for Saturday

The Pullman Chamber of Commerce and Pullman Civic Trust have a full afternoon of Holiday Fest events scheduled Saturday in Pullman.

A Jingle Bell Fun Run will start at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at the YMCA, 105 NE Spring St., Pullman. The run will end at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., with story stops and treats along the path. Santa will arrive at the depot at 4:30 p.m. Costumes are encouraged.

