The Pullman Civic Trust’s third annual Pedal Pullman is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday starting at Pine Street Plaza in Pullman. Participants will receive a map and instructions on activities available at each stop after checking in at Pine Street Plaza.
The route can be completed in as little as 45 minutes and participants can bike, run, walk or use other modes of transportation. Participants can get their maps stamped, take a selfie or find a goodie at each stop. Pedal Pullman introduces participants to art visible from the trail, abundant green spaces and the trail system. For more information visit pullmancivictrust.org.
WSU baseball summer camp registration open
The Washington State University baseball team will have a Cougar Youth Camp from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from July 31 to Aug. 2 at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman. The camp costs $295 and is open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Attendees should bring all baseball related equipment and will receive a cougar baseball shirt. All campers will be grouped based on age and ability. Lunch will be provided during the camp and snacks will be available for purchase. Sign up online at wsubaseballcamps.totalcamps.com or email Brandon Vial at brandon.vial@wsu.edu.
Section of Latah Trail closed through July
A section of the Latah Trail will be closed at the paved section below the most downstream bridge in Bear Creek Canyon until July 31 so the Idaho Department of Fish and Game can complete the Cooley Project for instream habitat improvement.