Pedal Pullman scheduled for Thursday

The Pullman Civic Trust’s third annual Pedal Pullman is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday starting at Pine Street Plaza in Pullman. Participants will receive a map and instructions on activities available at each stop after checking in at Pine Street Plaza.

The route can be completed in as little as 45 minutes and participants can bike, run, walk or use other modes of transportation. Participants can get their maps stamped, take a selfie or find a goodie at each stop. Pedal Pullman introduces participants to art visible from the trail, abundant green spaces and the trail system. For more information visit pullmancivictrust.org.

