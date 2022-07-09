Blackout poetry toolboxes available for reservation
The city of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission announced registration for the fourth edition of the MACtivities toolbox. Registration closes at 5 p.m. Friday or once all toolboxes have been reserved. All boxes are free. To reserve a box visit moscowarts.submittable.com/submit.
The toolbox features art supplies and curriculum for youth to make their own blackout poetry. There will be a guidebook with vocabulary and techniques, lesson cards for various ages and all art supplies needed. The toolboxes were developed by Rachael Eastman, an artist and teacher on the Palouse. She currently teaches in Lewiston and runs Raven Hammer Studio in Moscow.
Avista Foundation announces second quarter grant recipients
The Avista Foundation has announced grants given out during the second quarter for nonprofits in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Alaska.
Locally, Palouse Pathways received a grant for $2,500.
Across all four states, the second-quarter grants totaled more $103,000. These grants focused on organizations which support youth development and educational programing.
Rendezvous in the Park returns Thursday
Rendezvous in the Park is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at East City Park in Moscow. Festival passes are $50 and single day passes are $25. Tickets are available at the gate and online at rendezvousinthepark.com.
Live music will begin at 4:30 p.m. each night and all seating is on the lawn. Attendees are welcome to bring their own blankets and chairs. Only blankets can be placed in front of the stage and sound booth. A complete list of performances can be found online at rendezvousinthepark.com/event-information.html.
Idaho Repertory Theatre cancels performance
The Idaho Repertory Theatre has canceled the production of the musical “My 80-year-old Boyfriend” because of unforeseen circumstances. All tickets will be refunded and questions can be directed to the University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts at (208) 885-6465.