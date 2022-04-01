Moscow Renaissance Fair poster to be revealed Thursday
The Moscow Renaissance Fair will be unveiling the 2022 poster at 6 p.m. Thursday at One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. There will be signed copies available, and the entire collection of previous posters will be on display. Light refreshments will be served.
The Moscow Renaissance Fair is April 30-May 1 at East City Park in Moscow. The fair is free and open to the public. There will be craft and food booths as well as live music and a costume contest.
Powwow returnsto WSU on April 9
The Pah-Loots-Puu Powwow will have two “Grand Entries” scheduled for noon and 6 p.m. April 9 at Beasley Coliseum, 925 NE. North Fairway Road, Pullman. The event will be emceed by Fred Hill, Arena Director Dan Nanamkin, Head Man Dancer Hahots Shebala and Head Woman Dancer Meilani Decker. The host drum group is Buffalo Hill Singers.
The powwow is sponsored by the ASWSU Ku-A-Mah and the ASWSU Native American Women’s Association. This is the first in-person powwow since 2020. The powwow is free and open to the public. Arts and craft vendors will be available.
Creighton lecture Wednesday at WSU
The Washington State University Institute for Shock Physics and the College of Arts and Sciences will have the John and Janet Creighton Distinguished Lecture at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center at Washington State University.
The speaker is Kim Budil, director of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Budil will discuss national security challenges in the 21st century. For more information visit shock.wsu.edu/creighton-distinugished-lectures/.
LGBTQ youth support group starts Sunday
There will be a LGBTQ youth support group at Inland Oasis, 730 W. Pullman Road Suite 3, behind Big Smoke in Moscow starting Sunday. There will be a group for ages 10-13 from 1-2 p.m. and ages 14-18 from 2-3 p.m. The groups will meet every first and third Sunday of each month.
The group will have age appropriate activities. Parking is available behind the building