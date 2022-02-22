Treasurer Swansonto run for reelection
Latah County Treasurer BJ Swanson will run for reelection this year.
She was first elected treasurer in 2018. Prior to being elected treasurer, Swanson was a commercial bank vice president with more than 30 years’ experience in financial management, budgeting and real estate
Swanson is a lifelong resident of Latah County and resides in rural Troy.
Pullman depot center receives $200,000 gift
The Pullman Depot Heritage Center, a project of the Whitman County Historical Society, announced it accepted a $200,000 gift from an anonymous local donor Thursday
The Pullman depot is undergoing construction to restore the depot building on 330 N. Grand Ave. that first opened in 1917.
Brick and sandstone repairs began in late 2021.
The complete restoration of the exterior masonry and roofing will continue into 2022.
Sausage feed to bea drive-through affair
The annual Uniontown Sausage Feed is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 6 at the Uniontown Community Center on Highway 195 in Uniontown. All meals will be served to-go. A map of the pickup route and instructions for purchasing your meal can be found at this shortened web link: bit.ly/3HXTxiT.
Meals are $15 and the meal includes sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, applesauce, roll and choice of pie. For more information or to get involved in the sausage feed, email ucbuildingevents@gmail.com.
Editor’s note: This brief contains corrected information from a news item that appeared on Feb. 16.
Family science night planned in Pullman
The Palouse Discovery Science Center in Pullman is having a free family science night from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. All guests receive free admission to the exhibit hall and the chance to participate in hands-on games, trivia and friendly competition. There will also be a puzzle exchange.
The event is sponsored by State Farm Insurance – Elissa Edmonds. For more info, call (509) 332-6869 or email frontdesk@palousescience.