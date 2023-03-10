Plant society to have talk on weeds
The White Pine Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society will have a talk, “Weeds and more Weeds: Almost everything you wanted to know about weeds” at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Lecompte Auditorium of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The talk will be given by the Latah County Noxious Weed Superintendent Alan Martinson.
Bloomsday exhibit at the Libey Gallery in Colfax
Through the end of March, the Libey Gallery at the Whitman County Library will have an exhibit of Bloomsday posters. The gallery is at 110 S. Main St., Colfax. The exhibit will include 12 of the 11 official poster designs from 2017-2020, each designed by Steve Merryman of Sigma.
The exhibit will also have a quilt made with an assortment of finisher shirts from the early years of the race. The Bloomsday race is held in Spokane and has an expected turnout of 30,000 runners, joggers and walkers.
Bloomsday registration is still open at bloomsdayrun.org and if completed by March 31 the cost is $28 and includes a personalized race bib. For more information about the exhibit contact Shirley Cornelius at (509) 397-4366.
School District 6 representatives walk to raise money for local schools
The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health has announced the Idaho legislator’s Steps for Schools challenge results. Rep. Brandon Mitchell of Moscow earned $500 for the Nezperce School District and Rep. Lori McCann, of Lewiston, earned $500 for the Highland Joint District.
This year, the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation of Health distributed $47,500 to schools through the challenge. The money will be used to purchase equipment or sponsor programs which encourage children to be active. Participants who walked an average of 5,000 steps a day earned $500 for a school of their choice.