Plant society to have talk on weeds

The White Pine Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society will have a talk, “Weeds and more Weeds: Almost everything you wanted to know about weeds” at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Lecompte Auditorium of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The talk will be given by the Latah County Noxious Weed Superintendent Alan Martinson.

