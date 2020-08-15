Palouse Habitat for Humanity fundraiser begins today
Palouse Habitat for Humanity is taking its annual Beans ‘n’ Jeans fundraiser online.
An online silent auction opens for bidding at 5 p.m. today and will run through Aug. 22. Those interested can also contribute a direct donation through Aug. 23.
Habitat for Humanity’s mission is to eliminate poverty housing by building affordable housing. All of the earnings from this year’s fundraiser will go to help build a house in Uniontown.
Visit palousehabitat.org/donate/beans-n-jeans for more information or to donate.
Free food distribution scheduled Thursday in Pullman
Free food will be available to the public for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pullman.
The drive-through event, organized by Second Harvest of Spokane, will provide families with free produce, meat, shelf staples and more.
Food will be distributed as supplies last and no appointment is necessary. The church is at 1300 NE Lybecker Road, and vehicles are asked to enter from Lybecker.
Attendees are asked to remain in their cars as volunteers will be available to load food into vehicles.
Festival Dance Academy to reopen
Festival Dance and Performing Arts of Moscow will hold a Back to Dance Bootcamp Tuesday through Thursday in the Physical Education Building on the University of Idaho campus.
The Bootcamp is intended to assist upper-level dancers to mentally and physically prepare for the start-up of regular classes. A variety of classes geared for Ballet 4 and up will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include ballet technique, pilates, contemporary, jazz/hip-hop, conditioning and improvisation.
Students may sign up for the entirety of the three days or choose from the “a la carte” schedule. For the safety of students and instructors, a COVID-19 protocol will be in place.
Visit Festivaldance.org for additional information about the class offerings, safety protocol, and a link to the online registration platform.