WSU to recognize day of racial healing

Washington State University has its first National Day of Racial Healing starting at 9:10 a.m. today via Zoom. The link to the Zoom meeting and entire schedule can be found online at provost.wsu.edu/ndorh-schedule. A racial healing circle will begin at 10:40 a.m. at various locations in the Compton Student Union Building and registration can be done online at bit.ly/3Xxjux9.

A panel on “Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation across the Washington State University System” will be between 9:10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. A drum circle performance is scheduled from 12:10-1 p.m. in the Terrell Library Atrium. It will be led by Darryl Singleton and will be followed by a book reading and open mic poetry slam at 1:45 p.m. at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art Pavilion Gallery. For the entire schedule visit provost.wsu.edu/ndorh-schedule.

