WSU to recognize day of racial healing
Washington State University has its first National Day of Racial Healing starting at 9:10 a.m. today via Zoom. The link to the Zoom meeting and entire schedule can be found online at provost.wsu.edu/ndorh-schedule. A racial healing circle will begin at 10:40 a.m. at various locations in the Compton Student Union Building and registration can be done online at bit.ly/3Xxjux9.
A panel on “Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation across the Washington State University System” will be between 9:10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. A drum circle performance is scheduled from 12:10-1 p.m. in the Terrell Library Atrium. It will be led by Darryl Singleton and will be followed by a book reading and open mic poetry slam at 1:45 p.m. at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art Pavilion Gallery. For the entire schedule visit provost.wsu.edu/ndorh-schedule.
Moscow’s Palmer named to EPA committee
Moscow Deputy City Supervisor for Public Works Tyler Palmer has been named to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Local Government Advisory Committee.
The committee was chartered in 1993 and provides independent policy advice to the Environmental Protection Agency administrator on issues which affect local governments.
Palmer was one of 80 candidates for both one- and two-year terms. The committee contains members from different geographic locations, gender, ethnicity and stakeholder perspective.
Moscow Police Department issues scam alert
The city of Moscow Police Department has issued a scam alert after multiple fraud reports from residents.
The calls include someone reporting to be from the Moscow Police Department and requesting payment instead of warrants being issued for the individual. Law enforcement, according to a news release, will not ask for payment over the phone instead of an individual facing criminal charges or arrest.
For those who believe they may be a victim of a scam call the Moscow Police Department at (208) 883-7054.
Moscow philanthropic group announces 2022 donations
The Moscow chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization has announced it has donated $2,110 for the 2022 year through fundraising and donations. The funds were split between international projects, Cottey College and state scholarships.
Donations were made in memory of deceased Moscow Chapter AB members Amy Shook Carter, Pat Armstrong, Harriet Hagedorn and Bonnie Brainard. The PEO is a nonprofit organization for the advancement and education of women through scholarships, grants and awards. For more information visit peointernational.org.