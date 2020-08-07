Moscow commercial sewer rate categories will change
A restructuring of Moscow’s commercial sewer rates will take effect Oct. 1.
The restructuring, which was approved by the Moscow City Council and supported by the Citizen Rate Committee, will simplify the categories from eight to three commercial rate classes: low, medium and high, according to a city news release.
The new rate classifications are based on the loading levels of the wastewater produced by each commercial customer. The shift will better align costs with contributions to the system as it will allow for a shift to a rate more weighted to consumption. An added benefit is that water conservation efforts can also lead to reduced sewer bills, the release stated.
Commercial customers will receive a letter indicating their new classification and the estimated impact on their bill. Also included will be an industrial survey that will ensure the commercial accounts are appropriately categorized. The letter contains contact information for those customers who would like to request a review or explore cost-saving strategies.
For more information, contact the Moscow Water Department at (208) 882-3122.
Former Moscow resident sentenced for sexual abuse
A man was sentenced to five to 20 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child younger than 16 years old Wednesday morning in 2nd District Court in Lewiston.
John L. Creutzberg, 68, who was a resident of Moscow and southern Benewah County when he was arrested on the charge in November, was sentenced to five years in prison with 15 indeterminate years by 2nd District Judge Jeff Brudie.
Brudie retained jurisdiction in the case, which means the court will retain jurisdiction for 365 days, after which Creutzberg will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve out the remainder of his sentence. Creutzberg was also ordered to pay $540.50 in fines and fees.
Creutzberg pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a child under 16 in March. He was accused of sexual abuse and lewd conduct from 2010 through October 2019.
The sexual abuse charged came from an incident between Aug. 1, 2010, and Oct. 31, 2010, at a residence on Eighth Street in Lewiston, court records said.
The minor reported the incidents of abuse were too numerous to count, with the latest incident occurring in October in Moscow, court records said.
Brudie ordered Creutzberg to report to Nez Perce County Jail by 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Pullman dentist plans to donate $10,000 to local charities
To celebrate 10 years in Pullman, dentist Jonny Fisher will donate $25 to one of four local charities for every new patient.
The goal is to raise $2,500 for each of the four nonprofits: the Community Action Center, Alternative to Violence of the Palouse, Palouse Community Council on Aging and Boost Collaborative.