The Coco Bee to open Nov. 9 in Colfax
The Colfax Chamber of Commerce and Kylie Pietila, owner of The Coco Bee, will have a grand opening celebration all day Nov. 9 at 103 S. Main St., Colfax. Pietila offers candles, lotions and skin care through The Coco Bee. Those interested can take a tour of the business and learn more about Pietila’s products. The grand opening is the unofficial starter of the Downtown Holiday Open House from Nov. 10-12 in Colfax.
Colfax Chamber Passports will be available starting Nov. 10 and shoppers can be entered to win a $200 cash prize after making six purchases at local businesses. For more information visit explorecolfax.com/events.
Educator incentive program accepting applications
The Idaho State Board of Education’s Rural and Underserved Educator Incentive Program has opened applications for the first round until Dec. 9. Selected applicants will be notified by the end of the calendar year. The program was created last spring and provides direct repayment of educational loans or reimbursing education related expenses related to additional degrees or career technical certification for Idaho teachers.
Eligible teachers can receive as much as $12,000 over four years for eligible loans and expenses. Those eligible must work full-time with a signed contract with an Idaho school district or public charter school. Schools must qualify with the critical quality educator shortage criteria. For a complete list of qualifications and application visit bit.ly/3UizFfZ.
Quilt guild opens Colfax exhibit
The Whitman Sampler Quilt Guild of Colfax has opened an exhibit at the Libey Gallery through Nov. 21. The exhibit features results from a recent quilting challenge where members were given a panel and told to make it look unrecognizable.
The Libey Gallery is adjacent to the Colfax Library at 102 S. Main St., Colfax. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 1-5 p.m. Saturdays.