The Coco Bee to open Nov. 9 in Colfax

The Colfax Chamber of Commerce and Kylie Pietila, owner of The Coco Bee, will have a grand opening celebration all day Nov. 9 at 103 S. Main St., Colfax. Pietila offers candles, lotions and skin care through The Coco Bee. Those interested can take a tour of the business and learn more about Pietila’s products. The grand opening is the unofficial starter of the Downtown Holiday Open House from Nov. 10-12 in Colfax.

Colfax Chamber Passports will be available starting Nov. 10 and shoppers can be entered to win a $200 cash prize after making six purchases at local businesses. For more information visit explorecolfax.com/events.

