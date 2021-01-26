Man crashes car in Moscow park, arrested later for disturbing the peace
A 21-year-old Moscow man allegedly crashed his Chevrolet Avalanche through two fences and then abandoned the vehicle, which was high-centered on a landscaping boulder, Sunday night at Lillian Woodworth Otness Park in Moscow, Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt said.
In addition to the park’s fences, Krasselt said the lawn at the park, located on West A and North Asbury streets, was damaged from the man driving through the grass.
He said the man was arrested later that night for suspicion of disturbing the peace after the allegedly intoxicated man was reportedly yelling outside around 9:40 p.m. on the 1000 block of West A Street for anyone to fight him. He was also cited for suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident without providing information for the incident at Lillian Woodworth Otness Park.
Shortly after 11:30 that night, an argument between two of the man’s relatives reportedly broke out at the scene of the car crash, Krasselt said. A 29-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of battery after allegedly punching a 22-year-old woman.
Potlatch man dies in UTV accident near Princeton on Saturday
A Potlatch man was killed in a single-vehicle accident near Princeton early Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.
Cody Woolverton, 23, was traveling in a 2001 Can-Am Turbo UTV that was westbound on Guernsey Cutoff Road at about 3 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a right-hand corner near the junction of Hatter Creek Road.
The vehicle left the southern road edge and rolled, according to the ISP release.
Woolverton was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
Palouse Food Pantry distribution is Wednesday
The Palouse Food Pantry distribution Wednesday requires residents to call in their order by 10:30 a.m. for pickup or delivery between 1 and 2 p.m., or call in by 1 p.m. for a 4:30-6 p.m. distribution.
Orders can be made by calling the pantry at (509) 595-3048 or by emailing order forms to palousefoodpantry@gmail.com. Order forms can be found in the Palouse Post Office, on the city’s Facebook page or the visitpalouse.com website.